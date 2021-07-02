Business
Phillips Edison & Company completes reverse one-for-three stock split
Also reclassifies ordinary shares into class B ordinary shares
CINCINNATI, July 02, 2021– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (“PECO”), an internally managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and one of the largest owners and operators of omnichannel food-oriented neighborhood shopping centers, today executed a reverse stock split one for three of each issued and outstanding common shares of PECO, with a par value of $ 0.01 (the “Common Shares”), and a reclassification transaction into which each issued and outstanding share of common stock (after the reverse stock split) has been converted into one share of the newly created class B common stock of PECO, with a par value of $ 0.01 (the “Class B ordinary shares”).
The shareholders of PECO previously approved the reclassification transaction on June 18, 2021, and the PECO Board of Directors (the “Board”) approved the reverse stock split on June 14, 2021. Following the transaction Consolidation and reclassification, PECO shareholders received one share of Class B ordinary shares after split for three ordinary shares before split they held.
Class B Ordinary Shares are identical to Ordinary Shares, including with regard to voting rights and distribution rights (i.e. monthly distributions), except at the six-month anniversary of the potential listing of PECO Ordinary Shares on a national stock exchange, or on an earlier date or dates approved by the Board (subject to certain limitations), each class B ordinary share will automatically be converted into one ordinary share listed.
Although the reverse stock split reduced the total number of PECO common shares outstanding, it had no economic impact on PECO shareholders, as all were affected equally and proportionately. The PECO activity remains unchanged following its consolidation of shares and the reclassification operation.
About Phillips Edison & Company
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (“PECO”), an internally managed REIT, is one of the world’s largest owners and operators of shopping centers anchored in grocery stores. PECO’s diverse portfolio of busy neighborhood shopping centers includes a mix of national and regional retailers selling essential goods and services in fundamentally strong markets across the United States. Through its vertically integrated operating platform, the Company manages a portfolio of 300 shopping centers, including 278 wholly-owned centers representing approximately 31.3 million square feet in 31 states (as of March 31, 2021). The company remains exclusively focused on creating shopping experiences that are rooted in the grocery store and improving the communities it serves, one hub at a time. For more information, please visit www.phillipsedison.com.
PECO uses and intends to continue to use its investor website, which can be accessed at www.phillipsedison.com/investisseurs, as a means of disclosing material non-public information and to comply with its disclosure obligations under the FD Regulation.
Forward-looking statements
Certain statements contained in this press release from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (the “Company”), including statements relating to the Company’s expectations regarding its stock split and reclassification transaction, may be deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company intends that all such forward-looking statements be covered by the safe harbor provisions applicable to forward-looking statements contained in such laws. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the Company’s use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “estimate”. “,” Believe “,” continue, “” seek “,” objective “,” goal “,” strategy “,” plan “,” focus “,” priority “,” should “,” could “,” potential “, “possible,” “predict,” “optimistic,” or other similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including known and unknown risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to: (i) changes in national, regional or local economic climates; (ii) local market conditions, including oversupply area of space or reduced demand for properties similar to those in the company’s portfolio; (iii) vacant housing, changes in market rental rates and the need to periodically repair, renovate and re-let premises; (iv) changes in interest rates and the availability of permanent mortgage financing; (v) competition from other available properties and the attractiveness of the properties in the Company’s portfolio to its tenants; (vi) the financial stability of tenants, including the ability of tenants to pay rent; (vii) changes in tax, real estate, environmental and zoning laws; (viii) the concentration of the Company’s portfolio in a limited number of industries, geographic areas or investments; (ix) the economic, political and social impact and uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, including its potential or expected impact on the tenants of the Company, the operations of the Company and the perspective of the Company on future trends; and (x) any other risk included in the documents filed with the Company’s SEC. Therefore, these statements are not intended to be a guarantee of the performance of the Company in future periods. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.
See Part I, Point 1A. Risk Factors from the Company’s 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 12, 2021, and any subsequent filing, for a discussion of some of the risks and uncertainties, but not all of the risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those presented in the Company’s forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.
Investors:
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
Michael Koehler, Vice President of Investor Relations
(513) 338-2743
[email protected]
