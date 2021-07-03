Sustained purchase interest from foreign institutions pushes up the Qatar Stock Exchange





Sustained buying interests from foreign institutions lifted the Qatar Stock Exchange this week, which saw crude show signs of strength on growing global demand for fuel.

Foreign and Gulf individuals were deemed bullish as the Qatar 20-stock index stood 0.43% higher this week, which saw QIIB’s board of directors recommend up to 100% foreign ownership limit.

Transportation and industry counters saw above-average demand this week, allowing United Development Company to strike a deal with Commercial Bank for a general banking facility of QR 150 million.

Foreign individuals were considered net buyers this week, which saw a total of 638,672 QATR exchange-traded funds sponsored by Masraf Al Rayan, valued at QR 1.54 million, change hands out of 81 deals.

Gulf institutions continued to be net buyers, but with less intensity this week, with a total of 72,583 Doha Bank sponsored QETFs, valued at QR 764,759, out of 11 transactions.

Market cap saw an increase of around QR 2 billion or 0.27% to QR 626.45 billion, mostly in small and mid-cap segments this week, which saw industrials and retail sectors. Consumer goods and services together constitute over 65% of the total trade volume.

The transport sector gained 1.29%, industry (1.03%), banks and financial services (0.21%) and real estate (0.12%); while insurance fell 1.42%, telecoms (0.73%) and consumer goods and services (0.41%) this week which saw the shakers be more than the winners.

The main winners were Industries Qatar, Nakilat, Qatar Islamic Bank, Qatar National Cement, Milaha, Qamco, Qatari German Medical Devices, Investment Holding Group, Mannai Corporation, Doha Bank, Ahlibank Qatar and Widam Food this week, which saw no sovereign bond trading.

The main losers are QNB, Mazaya Qatar, Gulf International Services, Qatar General Insurance and Reinsurance, Doha Insurance, Medicare Group, Qatar Islamic Insurance and Vodafone Qatar this week, which saw no T-bill swaps.

Overall trade turnover and volumes were up this week, with consumer goods and services accounting for 34% of total trade volume, industrials (31%), banks and financial services (17%) , real estate (12%), telecoms (3%), transport (2.09%) and insurance (1%) this week.

In value, the share of the banking and financial services sector was 32% of the total, manufacturers (26%), consumer goods and services (23%), real estate (8%), telecoms ( 6%), transport (4%) and insurance (1%) this week.

Net purchases by foreign funds increased significantly to QR 112.86 million from QR 77.29 million in the week ended June 24.

Foreign individuals became net buyers to the tune of QR 4.39 million against net sellers of QR 13.35 million the previous week.

Gulf individuals were net buyers at QR 0.86 million versus net sellers of QR 4.55 million a week ago.

Net income for Arab individuals fell sharply to QR 6.93 million from QR 13.46 million in the week ended June 24.

However, the net sales of domestic funds increased significantly to reach QR 92.18 million from QR 36.6 million the previous week.

Net profit bookings from Qatari individuals strengthened noticeably to QR 27.83 million from QR 26.54 million a week ago.

Net sales of Arab institutions edged up to QR 0.21 million from QR 0.01 million in the week ended June 24.

Net purchases by Gulf institutions weakened markedly to QR 9.03 million from QR 17.23 million the previous week.

Total trade volume increased 49% to 875.62 million shares, value 21% to QR 1.88 billion, and trades 2% to 43,603.

The trade volume of the consumer goods and services sector more than doubled to reach 297.2 million shares and the value also more than doubled to reach QR 430.7 million, with an 88% increase in transactions at 9,122.

The banking and financial services sector saw a 55% increase in trading volume to 148.34 million shares, 28% in value to QR606.55 million and less than 1% of trades to 12,369.

The industrial sector’s trade volume jumped 53% to 271.98 million shares, the value 21% to QR482.51 million and transactions 8% to 10,378.

There was a 50% increase in the volume of trade in the transport sector to 18.26 million shares, 71% in value to QR 72.89 million and less than 1% of transactions to 1,647.

However, the insurance industry’s trade volume fell 52% to 8.27 million shares, the value 57% to QR27.34 million, and trades 38% to 852.

The market saw a 26% drop in the volume of trade in the telecommunications sector to 28.12 million shares, 36% in value to 107.18 million QR and 34% in transactions to 4,847.

Real estate trading volume declined 22% to 103.45 million shares, 30% to QR150.34 million and 24% to 4,388.

