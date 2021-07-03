Clarios Files SEC Registration Statement for Initial Public Offering | Business





MILWAUKEE – (BUSINESS WIRE) – July 2, 2021– Clarios, a global leader in advanced energy storage solutions, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission regarding a proposed initial public offering of its common shares (the common shares) and Series A mandatory convertible preferred shares (the mandatory convertible preferred shares). The number of common shares and mandatory convertible preferred shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offers have not yet been determined. Clarios has applied to list its common shares and mandatory convertible preferred shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols BTRY and BTRY PRA, respectively. BofA Securities and JP Morgan act as co-book managers for the offers and as representatives of the underwriters for the offers. Barclays, BMO Capital Markets, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Citigroup, HSBC, RBC Capital Markets, Scotiabank, TD Securities, CIBC Capital Markets and Guggenheim Securities also serve as holders of securities. books. Crédit Agricole CIB, ING, National Bank of Canada Financial Inc., Natixis, Santander and Siebert Williams Shank act as co-managers of the offers offered. Each of the proposed offers will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to each offering, when available, can be obtained from: BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255, telephone: 1-800-294 -1322 or e-mail: [email protected]; or JP Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by phone at (866) 803-9204 or by email at [email protected] A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor offers to purchase may be accepted, before the entry into force of the registration statement. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy such securities, and there will be no sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction where such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offer, solicitation or offer to buy, or sale of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act). This announcement is published in accordance with Rule 134 of the Securities Act. Forward-looking statements This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Clarios makes no commitment to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect actual results, except as required by law. About Clarios: Clarios is a world leader in advanced energy storage solutions. We partner with our aftermarket and original equipment customers to meet growing market demand for smarter applications, globally. Our 16,000 employees develop, manufacture and distribute a portfolio of scalable battery technologies for virtually all types of vehicles. Our technologies offer particularly durable new generation performance and provide reliability, safety and comfort on a daily basis. We add value at every link in the supply chain, ensuring that up to 99% of the materials in our batteries are recovered, recycled and reused, helping to advance the communities we serve and the planet. that we all share. Clarios is a subsidiary of Brookfield Business Partners. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210702005441/en/ CONTACT: Investor contact: investor [email protected] Media contact: James mccusker [email protected] 1-414-214-6522 KEYWORD: WISCONSIN UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY OTHER ENERGY SERVICES OTHER TECHNOLOGIES ENERGY HARDWARE RETAIL SUPPLY CHAIN ​​MANAGEMENT SOURCE: Clarios Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 07/02/2021 17:06 / DISC: 07/02/2021 17:06 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210702005441/en

