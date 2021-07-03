Business
How to invest in cannabis (without buying cannabis stocks)
Cannabis stocks have warmed in recent years. But investing in cannabis companies isn’t as easy as your traditional blue-chip stocks.
Since cannabis is still illegal at the federal level, US stock exchanges like the Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange which are overseen by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) a federal the agency cannot identify stocks of cannabis that “touch the plant”. Instead, cannabis companies that go public are often listed on Canadian stock exchanges, making it difficult to trade typical brokerage accounts.
Regardless, there are several ways to invest in cannabis without actually investing in cannabis companies. Ancillary businesses provide cannabis companies with materials, technology, and services, but do not take care of the plant itself. This allows them to profit from the pot culture and to remain listed on the US stock exchanges.
Read on as we take a look at several ways to invest in cannabis without owning a pure “plant touch” cannabis stock.
Data is as of July 1.
Accessories
To consume cannabis, you have to put it in something. This is where accessories and hardware companies come in. These companies manufacture vaping and smoking equipment, as well as other devices and packaging for consumers.
KushCo Holdings (KSHB, $ 1.21) sells vaporizer hardware and technology, child-resistant and fully customized packaging solutions, and complementary solvents and natural products. (Note: KSHB trades “over-the-counter” and therefore is not subject to the same reporting requirements as stocks listed on the Nasdaq or the NYSE.) Greenlane Holdings (GNLN, $ 4.72) distributes vaporizers and smoking accessories around the world through dispensaries, tobacco stores, and its own e-commerce stores. The company has partnerships to distribute well-known brands such as Marley Natural, K. Haring, Pax and Vibes.
Companies like Greenlane and KushCo manage to stay free and away from federal drug paraphernalia laws, as most smoking accessories can be used for both cannabis or tobacco.
Agriculture
Cannabis is really nothing more than another cash crop, like coffee or sugar. Although it is only a weed, the commercial cultivation of the plant is very complex; it is difficult to get a plant to express the right properties to produce the desired effect. In several states with short and / or unpredictable growing seasons, cannabis is likely grown indoors, requiring greenhouses, grow containers, soil, fertilizer, etc.
Several publicly traded companies provide these documents.
Engineering companies such asUrban-gro (UGRO, $ 9.20) design high performance grow facilities throughout the horticulture industry, including cannabis. Agrify (AGFY, $ 12.96) provides vertical growing solutions, which maximize space, as well as sophisticated indoor environmental regulation technology. Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG, $ 191.02), one of the biggest sellers of lawn and garden products, offers its products and services to cannabis growers without being directly involved in the industry.
Beverages
Once cannabis became legal in California, manufacturers of adult drinks took notice. Several of the largest brewery stocks quickly partnered with Canadian cannabis brands to gain a foothold in the industry.
Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD, $ 71.51) has partnered with Tilray (TLRY) to develop marijuana drinks. Constellation brands (STZ, $ 232.43), the beverage maker behind Corona has invested in Canopy Growth (CGC) and Molson Coors Drink (TAP, $ 54.15) entered the cannabis market through a joint venture with HEXO (HEXO).
Beer makers aren’t the only ones covering their future with cannabis drinks. Coffee Tenant (JVA, $ 5.19), a nearly 50-year-old coffee company, bought a stake in privately-held CBD beverage company The Jordre Well.
Medicines
Cannabis is touted for its healing properties. In fact, it got a foothold in the United States through the state’s medical use programs. Yet clinical research on cannabis and its usefulness for medical conditions has been limited. Additionally, the United States Food and Drug Administration has not approved an application for marketing cannabis for the treatment of any disease or condition.
The agency, however, approved one cannabis-derived pharmaceutical and three synthetic cannabis-related pharmaceuticals.
AbbVie (ABBV, $ 115.25) creates a synthetic form of marijuana, Marinol, used to treat nausea and loss of appetite in patients with AIDS. Pharmaceutical Jazz (JAZZ, $ 180.40) announced in May that it has completed its $ 7.2 billion acquisition of GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH), which makes Epidolex, a seizure treatment derived from cannabis. GW’s high price point demonstrates that pharmaceutical companies recognize the value and future potential of cannabinoid drugs.
Immovable
Real estate has long been a way for the rich and the connected to increase their wealth. Investors can get a share of the stock by investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs). Cannabis REITs were the best performing real estate sector for the second year in a row in 2020, climbing over 150% despite the ongoing pandemic.
Discover companies such as Power REIT (PW, $ 40.27), which owns real estate assets related to controlled environmental agriculture, including greenhouse cannabis cultivation, and Innovative industrial properties (IIPR, $ 193.59), which focuses exclusively on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialty properties leased to medical cannabis facilities. Together, these two items represent nearly $ 5 billion in market value.
Investors who want to profit from the growth of the cannabis industry shouldn’t just choose traditional marijuana stocks. Adding companies that serve the sector can complement the investment in cannabis or be a stand-alone strategy. After all, as more states move from medical to recreational, the ancillary companies that support cannabis companies will continue to experience significant growth.
