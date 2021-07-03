Clothing maker Global Brands shares cease trading





Dive brief: Global brand actions stopped trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange due to a delayed financial report.

The company who manufactures products for Ellen Tracy, b new York , Capezio and other brands have said they are responding to requests from its listeners “ relating to the use of a going concern basis “for the financial statements.

York Capezio relating to the use of a going concern basis “for the financial statements. Specifically, the auditors requested information on “the company’s assessment of various options regarding its financial position, including the possible sale, disposal and restructuring of certain assets and / or activities of the group,” the company said. in a press release. Dive overview: Global Brands has made no secret of its recent fights. In the most recent of the company financial report, as of November, CEO Rick Darling said the company faced “unimaginable” challenges. “We have started fiscal year 2021 [which began in April 2020] with most of our retail customers closing stores in the United States and Europe as social distancing restrictions were implemented around the world, ”Darling said. “These measures resulted in the cancellation of most of our spring orders. For the reporting period, the company’s revenue fell 46% and its net loss increased 37%. The executive also noted that Global Brands had entered forbearance negotiations on its loan facilities after breaching a commitment related to its net worth, and that it had suffered financially from the bankruptcy of Centric Brands in 2020. Global Brands’ North American operations represent more than half of the company’s total revenue. In addition to the brands it authorizes for sale in North America, it also owns several. Daily women’s clothing reported in June that Spyder and Frye, two of the company’s biggest licensed brands, have returned to owner Authentic Brands Group. On Thursday, Authentic Brands issued a press release announcing that it had licensed the Spyder brand to Liberated Brands, which partnered with Authentic on the Volcom brand. Authentic has also announced its intention to appoint new licensing partners for Frye. Global Brands said in its November report that Frye had all out from its outlets in North America and switched to online sales only. Earlier this year, Global Brands also sold its South Korean Spyder business to a private equity firm. The company originally planned to use the money from the sale to make payments on its debt, but in June Global Brands said it need cash sales to fund operations ahead of a busy clothing season. This, in turn, put the company in negotiations with its lenders over debt repayment. The company said at the time that it was considering its debt restructuring options, including more asset sales as well as sales of the company’s business in a bid to “ensure the group has a balance sheet. long-term sustainable “.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.retaildive.com/news/apparel-maker-global-brands-shares-stop-trading/602799/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos