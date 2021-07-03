Shares of Ryanair and 2 other European airlines may soar as postpandemic travel resumes

Text size





The Covid-19 pandemic has dramatically reshaped the landscape for European airlines, with restructuring, state bailouts and cost cuts for many. Now that travel to the region has started to pick up, airline stocks may present opportunities for investors.

Stocks seem to have a lot of wiggle room. The Stoxx Europe Total Market Airlines Index, which tracks the performance of shares of listed airlines in Europe, has climbed 3.3% since the start of the year. This compares to the New York Stock Exchange’s Arca Airline index, up 21% this year, and a 14.2% rise in the Stoxx Europe 600 index.

The threat of virus variants means a summer rebound is not guaranteed, but turbulence will not change the long-term flight path of the sector. Actions of the owner of British Airways



International Consolidated Airlines Group



(ticker: IAG.UK), Irish carrier



Ryanair Holdings



(RYA.Ireland), and



Wizz Air Holdings



(WIZZ.UK) are particularly attractive. All three have limited exposure to the business travel segment, which is expected to remain low even as recreational travel picks up, and each is expected to gain market share once the recovery begins.

Learn more about the return of Europes

While IAG will benefit from long-term consolidation, Citi analysts said the potential reopening of UK-US travel could be a positive catalyst for the title even earlier. They see high vaccination rates in both countries leading to a resumption of travel between the two in August, with IAG being a major beneficiary over the next 12 months. The decision of



Norwegian Air Shuttle



(NAS.Norway), a rival in the transatlantic market, to cut long-haul flights has also reduced competition.

IAG, which also owns Spains Iberia and Irish carrier Aer Lingus, is expected to post revenue of £ 16.5 billion ($ 23 billion) in the year ending December 2022, analysts say polled by FactSet. This estimate is a dramatic improvement from the 6.8 billion reported revenue in 2020, but still below 2019 revenue of 21.9 billion.

Although the stock has recovered from its October 2020 low, it is still 60% below its January 2020 high. Analysts have an average target price of 2.31, a 33% increase from compared to the recent price of 1.74, according to FactSet.

There is ample evidence of strong pent-up demand when and where travel is permitted, Luis Gallego, CEO of IAG, said in a first quarter earnings conference call.

N / A = Not applicable. * Estimates for the year ending March 2023 Source: Bloomberg

Perhaps it is time for low-cost airlines to shine in Europe, as so-called traditional carriers, such as



German Lufthansa



(LHA.Germany) and



Air France-KLM



(AF.France), fight more against the lasting impacts of the pandemic. These airlines struggled to cut costs than their low-cost competitors, suffered heavier losses during the height of the crisis, and were forced to rely on state bailouts, diluting the existing shareholders.

Ryanair and Wizz Air are set to meet pent-up demand for overseas vacations as international travel rules finally ease, Third Bridge analyst Jack Winchester wrote in a note.

Analysts expect Ryanair to post revenue of 4.7 billion euros ($ 5.6 billion) in the year ending March 2022 and 8.7 billion during of the year ending March 2023, according to FactSet. The latter would exceed its turnover of 8.5 billion during the year until March 2020, which included only one month affected by the pandemic.

Ryanairs stock has passed its pre-pandemic February 2020 highs in recent months. More gains could be on the way: 71% of analysts covering the stock’s price are buying it, according to FactSet, with an average price target of 19.15, up 20% from the recent 15.96 .

While Citi analysts see Ryanairs ‘intra-European market share grow to 18% in 2025 from 13% in 2019, they see Wizz Airs’ market share drop from 3% to 9% over the same period.

Wizz dominates the Eastern European market, a region that Citi analysts say is expected to experience significant multi-year growth. The company’s relentless focus on costs means it can compete on price, they say.

Wizz Airs stock is also above pre-pandemic levels and 55% of analysts believe it is still a buy. Their average target price is 12% above a recent price of 46.69.

Wizz Air carried 1.57 million people in June, up from 832,000 in May and triple the number it carried in June 2020.

We are cautiously optimistic about the recovery in activity, Wizz Air CEO Jzsef Vradi said as the company released its annual results last month.

The European airline industry hasn’t really taken off yet, but before that, investors should consider getting started.

E-mail: [email protected]