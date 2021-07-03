Federal prosecutors are investigating Lordstown, the electric truck company.





Federal prosecutors have opened an investigation into business affairs at Lordstown Motors, the ailing electric truck maker already under investigation by securities regulators and recently turned over its management team, according to two people informed about it. It was not clear what issues prosecutors, with the U.S. attorneys office in Manhattan, were addressing. The investigation is still in its early stages and has started recently, said the people, who were not authorized to speak publicly. In February, the Securities and Exchange Commission opened an investigation into Lordstown’s allegations of the number of orders from commercial buyers for its electric truck, which the Ohio-based company said it planned to start manufacturing and selling. sell later this year. The company previously revealed that it had received two subpoenas from the SEC seeking information about these pre-order claims and certain aspects of its merger last year with DiamondPeak Holdings, a special purpose acquisition company incorporated by David. Hamamoto, a real estate investor.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorneys’ Office declined to comment. The investigation by federal prosecutors was first reported by The Wall Street Journal. Representatives of the U.S. Attorneys’ Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In a statement, Lordstown said it is committed to cooperating with all regulatory or government investigations and inquiries. The company also said it looks forward to wrapping up this chapter so that its new management can focus on producing its electric pickup truck, named Endurance. In June, Lordstown founder and chief executive Steve Burns, along with the company’s chief financial officer, resigned following the publication of a report by the company’s board examining Lordstown’s allegations according to which he had nearly 100,000 pre-orders for his trucks. The Lordstowns report said these claims were, in some ways, inaccurate. The board ordered the report after Hindenburg Research, an investment firm, released its own report in March, which focused on the pre-order claims and what it called other misleading claims from the society. The Lordstown boards report said it found little merit in most of Hindenburg’s claims. But Lordstown shares, which once traded around $ 29 a share, have never recovered from the publication of the Hindenburg report. The stock ended the day at $ 9.23, down 11%.

Lordstown was one of the most prominent companies to go public by merging with what’s called PSPC. These blank check companies are created to raise funds from investors for the sole purpose of buying an existing business. Two other electric vehicle start-ups, Nikola and Canoo, also recently underwent regulatory review. The SEC is investigating the two companies, which went public through a SPAC. Nikola has also been subpoenaed by federal prosecutors. Mr. Burns launched Lordstown in early 2019, as General Motors sought a buyer for a massive plant in Lordstown, Ohio. GM sold its plant to the Mr. Burnss company for $ 20 million and became an early investor in Lordstown. Workhorse Group, another electric vehicle company Mr. Burns had founded, is also an investor.

