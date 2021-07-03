In a summer photo of good news, 850,000 jobs were added in June





Job gains have been robust in once-beaten sectors, such as leisure and hospitality. Public and … [+] private education, professional and business services, retail trade and other services also increased.

The labor market has warmed as employment increased by 850,000 in June. The unemployment rate has reached 5.9%, according to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics. This may be due to the greater number of entrants into the labor market, which is a good sign that people feel more confident that they can find a new job. Job gains have been robust in once-beaten sectors, such as leisure and hospitality. Public and private education, professional and business services, retail trade and other services also increased. The number of unemployed 9.5 million was little changed in June. However, it’s down considerably from their April 2020 highs. The job growth can be attributed, in part, to the millions of Americans who have been vaccinated. As people received their injections, the mood of the country improved dramatically. The renewed trust leads to relaxation of restrictions and reopening of states. This has encouraged people to leave their homes to go out to eat, shop, see live events, and travel. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> The wealth effect also helped. The stock market has hit records. Sales of real estate and homes are extremely hot. This makes people feel financially secure and comfortable spending money, which helps stimulate the economy, thus creating a need for more jobs. The change has been so rapid and massive that companies have not been able to find enough workers to meet the demand. As states set aside improved unemployment benefits, more and more people have started looking for work. The war for talent has become so fierce that restaurants have offered higher salaries and sign-up bonuses to entice people to apply for jobs. Here are some of the highlights from the June Jobs Report: Among major groups of workers, unemployment rates for adult men (5.9%), adult women (5.5%), adolescents (9.9%), whites (5.2%), Blacks (9.2%), Asians (5.8%) and Hispanics (7.4%) showed little to no change in June.

Among the unemployed, the number of people who left their job, that is, those without a job who left or voluntarily left their previous job and started looking for a new job, increased from 164,000 to 942,000 in June.

The number of people on temporary layoff, at 1.8 million, was essentially unchanged during the month. This metric is significantly down from the April 2020 high of 18 million, but is 1.1 million above the February 2020 level.

The number of people who lost their permanent jobs, at 3.2 million, was also largely unchanged during the month, but is 1.9 million higher than in February 2020.

In June, the number of long-term unemployed (those without a job for 27 weeks or more) rose from 233,000 to 4 million, following a decline of 431,000 in May. This measure is 2.9 million higher than that of February 2020. These long-term unemployed represented 42.1% of the total unemployed in June.

The number of people unemployed for less than 5 weeks, at 2.0 million, was little changed in June.

The participation rate is 1.7% lower than in February 2020. The employment-to-population ratio, at 58%, is also unchanged in June, but is up 0.6% since December 2020. However, this measure is 3.1% below its February 2020 level. Not everyone was excited about the jobs report. Some are pessimistic or have mixed feelings about the June jobs report. Despite the good news, the participation rate remained unchanged at 61.6% in June and has remained in a narrow range of 61.4% to 61.7% since June 2020. Millions of people have left the labor market. job. Nevertheless, the vacancies far exceed the number of job seekers.

