Germany issues world’s strongest recommendation to mix Covid-19 vaccines





The German Standing Committee on Immunization (STIKO) said on Thursday that people who receive a first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine “should receive an mRNA vaccine as a second dose, regardless of their age.”

This makes Germany one of the first countries to strongly recommend that people who have received a first dose of AstraZeneca receive either a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine as a second dose.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel helped pave the way for mixed vaccine use when she received the Moderna vaccine in June as a second dose after a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

STIKO said that “the results of the current study” show that the immune response generated after a mixed dose vaccination “is clearly superior”.

The mRNA vaccines currently approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) are Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization made a lower recommendation on June 17 when it said “an mRNA vaccine is now preferred as a second dose for people who have received a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine / COVISHIELD ”. “Better immune response” The Canadian committee said it was making the recommendation based on “emerging evidence of a potentially better immune response from this mixed vaccine schedule.” A study conducted by researchers at the University of Oxford and published on June 28 found that “alternating doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines generate robust immune responses against COVID-19.” According to a press release from the University of Oxford, the document revealed that “the two” mixed “programs (Pfizer-BioNTech followed by Oxford-AstraZeneca and Oxford-AstraZeneca followed by Pfizer-BioNTech) induced high concentrations of Antibody against SARS-CoV- 2 IgG protein peaks when doses were given four weeks apart. “ The EMA said at a press briefing on Thursday that although it is “unable to make a definitive recommendation on the use of different Covid-19 vaccines for the two doses”, there is a “strong scientific rationale “behind the approach. Marco Cavaleri, head of strategy against biological health threats and vaccines at the EMA, told the press conference that the agency was “aware of the preliminary results of studies carried out in Spain and Germany “which” show that this strategy results in a satisfactory immune response and no safety concerns. “ Also referring to recent data from Oxford, Cavaleri said the EMA will continue to review the data as it becomes available. Cavaleri asserted that although the EMA makes recommendations “based on all available evidence on the benefits and risks of a specific vaccine”, the responsibility for how the vaccination should be administered lies “with ‘experts guiding vaccination campaigns in each Member State “. ” Some European countries have already administered mRNA vaccines as a second dose after a first dose of AstraZeneca for health and safety reasons, rather than for reasons of effectiveness. Following concerns about life-threatening incidents of blood clotting, countries like Germany and Spain have recommended that people under the age of 60 who have received a first dose of AstraZeneca receive a dose of mRNA for their second dose. . Making its recommendation on May 21, the Spanish Bioethics Committee said that although it recommended that people who received a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine receive a second dose of an mRNA vaccine, they would prefer that people taking a second dose of AstraZeneca to no second dose at all. The fears of the new wave Germany’s updated guidelines come as the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that Europe risked a new wave in August due to the easing of restrictions, the spread of an infectious variant of Covid-19 and low vaccination coverage. “Last week the number of cases rose 10%, due to increased mixing, travel, gatherings and the easing of social restrictions,” Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for the ‘Europe, said in a statement on Thursday , as he warned that the Delta variant would be dominant in the region by the end of the summer. Some 63% of Europeans are waiting for their first jab, he said. yet Europe “will still be unrestricted, with increased travel and gatherings” in August. “The three conditions for a new wave of hospitalizations and excess deaths before the fall are therefore met: new variants, vaccination deficit, increased social mix,” he said. “There will be a new wave in the WHO European region unless we stay disciplined, and even more so when there are far fewer rules in place to follow – and unless we all take the vaccine without hesitate when it’s our turn. “ Kluge pointed out that two doses of the vaccine were effective against the Delta variant. “But the truth is that the average immunization coverage in the region is only 24%, and worse, half of our seniors and 40% of our health workers are still unprotected,” he said. declared. “With these numbers, the pandemic is nowhere over, and it would be very wrong for anyone – citizens or policy makers – to assume that is the case,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/02/health/germany-covid-vaccines-mixing-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos