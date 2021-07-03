Premium Income Corporation establishes market share program

/ NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION IN UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, July 2, 2021 / CNW Telbec / – (TSX: PIC.A) (TSX: PIC.PR.A) Premium Income Corporation (the “Fund”) is pleased to announce that it has implemented an equity market program (“ATM Program”) which allows the Fund to issue shares of the Fund to the public from time to time, at the discretion of the Fund, with effect until September 8, 2022, unless it is terminated before that date by the Fund. All Class A Shares or Preferred Shares sold under the ATM Program will be sold through the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) or any other market in Canada on which the Class A Shares and Preferred Shares are listed, quoted or otherwise traded at the market price prevailing at the time of sale. Sales of Class A Shares and Preferred Shares through the ATM program will be made in accordance with the terms of a share distribution agreement dated July 2, 2021 (the “Share Distribution Agreement”) with National Bank Financial Inc. (the “Agent”).

Sales of Class A Shares and Preferred Shares will be made through “market distributions” as defined in NI 44-102. Shelf distributions on the TSX or on any market for Class A shares and preferred shares in Canada. Since the Class A Shares and the Preferred Shares will be distributed at market prices prevailing at the time of the sale, prices may vary among buyers during the distribution period. The ATM program is offered under a prospectus supplement dated July 2, 2021 the simplified base shelf prospectus of the Fund dated August 7, 2020. The maximum gross proceeds from the issue of shares will be $ 50,000,000. Copies of the Prospectus Supplement and the Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus may be obtained from your registered financial advisor using such advisor’s contact information, or from the representatives of the Agent and are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The story continues

The volume and timing of distributions under the ATM Program, if any, will be determined at the sole discretion of the Fund. The Fund intends to use the proceeds of the ATM program in accordance with the investment objectives and investment strategies of the Fund, subject to the investment restrictions of the Fund.

The Fund invests in a portfolio consisting primarily of common shares of the Bank of Montreal, The Bank of New Scotland, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, Royal Bank of Canada and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. To generate additional returns beyond the dividend income earned on the Fund’s portfolio, the Fund may selectively sell covered call and put options on some or all of the common shares in the Fund’s portfolio. Funds. The manager and investment manager of the Fund is Strathbridge Asset Management Inc.

Jean Germain, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those identified by the expressions “intention”, “will” and similar expressions as they relate to the Fund. . Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the Fund’s current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Although the Fund believes that the assumptions inherent in forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, therefore, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements due to the uncertainty. inherent in these. The Fund does not undertake to publicly update or revise in any way any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or other factors that affect such information. , unless required by law.

A short form base shelf prospectus and a prospectus supplement containing important detailed information on the securities offered have been filed with the securities commissions or similar authorities in each of the provinces of Canada. Copies of the short form base shelf prospectus may be obtained from the Agent. Investors should read the short form base shelf prospectus and the prospectus supplement before making an investment decision. There will be no sale or acceptance of an offer to purchase the Offered Securities until the Prospectus Supplement has been filed with the securities commissions or similar authorities in each of the provinces of Canada.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses can all be associated with investing in mutual funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values ​​change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The securities offered have not been registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in United States lack of registration or any applicable exemption from registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities and there will be no sale of such securities in any state where such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal.

SOURCE Premium Income Corporation

Cision

Show original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2021/02/c0599.html