Business
6 of the best ice cream parlors around Fayetteville NC
Hot summer temperatures require a scoop of cold ice cream. Well, several scoops ideally, because it’s hard to pick just one.
Lucky for us, there are plenty of places in and around Fayetteville to have fun. Here are six of our favorites that we think are worth checking out.
Sunni Sky’s
You may have heard of the cold sweats and coming out of ice cream which are so spicy that those who dare to try them must first sign a waiver. But Sunni Sky homemade ice creamis not a gadget it is really good ice cream. They serve dozens of homemade flavors daily, they have over 125 varieties in total including dairy and sugar free options. You might think Strawberry Cheesecake, Tiramisu, Chocolate Eclairs, Peach Cobbler, German Chocolate Cake, and Lime Pie are all pastries, but at Sunni Sky they’re ice cream too. .
After:Massive pizzas, spicy ice cream: Culinary challenges to conquer around Fayetteville, if you dare
They are generous with the samples, so try a few, pick your favorite, then come back another time for the rest.
Address: 8617 NC 55 South, Angier.
by Yarborough
With its red and white striped canopy and huge 3D mural covering one side of the building, Yarborough’s is hard to miss. That’s good, because you won’t want to miss their homemade ice cream, which has been open in downtown Sanford since 1935. They are available year round, but they also offer seasonal flavors, like hen, peach and strawberry, with local fruits.
There’s also a grill, serving a menu of burgers, hot dogs, fries, and other sandwiches, including a top-notch fried bologna sandwich.
Address: 132 McIver Street, Sanford.
Gillis Hill Farm
Visitors to Gillis Hill Farm can tour the farm and feed the animals before feeding on homemade ice cream. Although the farm has been in business for over 250 years, the ice cream business is fairly new as it started in 2006. Try one of their waffle cones. The cones, like ice cream, are homemade.
After:5 outdoor hidden gems to visit in the Fayetteville area this summer
Address:2701, chemin Gillis Hill, Fayetteville.
Mad Hatter’s Ice Cream
A true ice cream wonderland, Mad Hatters makes “Alice” inspired flavors like Chesire Cat, Unbirthday Cake and Queen of Hearts. They also have a ton of Latin influenced flavors, like gansito, lucuma, tequila lime sorbet, and chamoy topped mangonadas.
Address: 1405 Hope Mills Road, Fayetteville.
Deli Dewberry
Getting a take-out cone is a wonderful summer treat, but if you want an old-fashioned soda fountain experience, head to the Dewberry Deli. Located in Cameron, once the dewberry capital of the world, the Dewberry Deli is located downstairs from an antique store. Grab a sandwich for lunch or just sit on a bar stool at the counter and get yourself a banana split or bowl of cobbler dewberry, topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Address: 485 Carthage Street, Cameron.
Smith Farm
Located just east of Lillington in the town of Coats, Smith Farm is the definition of old school. The wood churned ice cream is homemade, and there is a play area for the kids as if ice cream weren’t enough fun. Before you leave, check their Instagramor Facebook to see what the flavor of the week is.
Address: 919 NC Highway 55, Manteaux.
Jacob Pucci writes about food, restaurants and business.
