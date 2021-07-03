Renaissance commemorates 25 years of listing on the Muscat Stock Exchange





Muscat: Renaissance Services (MSX: RNNS), Oman’s first family-owned company to be listed on the Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX) celebrated the 25th anniversary of its IPO in June 2021. Renaissance completed its IPO in 1996 and is part of the MSX 30 index. To commemorate the 25th anniversary of the IPO, Samir J Fancy, President of Renaissance Services, presented a souvenir to thank MSX for its support in this adventure. He said: “This is a proud moment for the board of directors, the management team and all the employees of Renaissance. Our success has only been possible thanks to the invaluable support of all stakeholders. We have had the privilege of earning the trust of shareholders, thanks to a solid process, a disciplined approach, good corporate governance, transparent reporting and a collaborative culture.We are celebrating this important milestone together and look forward to looking forward to meeting the opportunities and challenges ahead. Receiving the souvenir, Haitham bin Salem Al-Salmi, CEO of MSX, said:, We believe that these leading companies enhance the role of the securities market in contributing to economic and social development. We are confident that Renaissance’s approach to adopting best practices in financial management and building trusting relationships with shareholders will inspire other listed companies as we enter the next phase of national growth. During these 25 years, Renaissance has grown exponentially, expanding its service offerings and establishing leadership in integrated facilities management, large-scale accommodation solutions and environmental services. Today, Renaissance has more than 8,800 employees serving a wide range of clients in various industries from more than 100 locations in Oman, and a growing presence in the United Arab Emirates. We pride ourselves on being an investor-friendly organization that creates value for all shareholders. Renaissance is well positioned to drive growth as we continue to invest in the future, added Samir. Financial information, including important announcements concerning Renaissance Services, are regularly published at www.renaissanceservice.com/investors

