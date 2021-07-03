July 4, 2021: What is open, what is closed on Sunday, July 4? UPS, FedEx, banks, mail delivery, exchanges, stores, restaurants

the July 4, 2021 the public holiday is Sunday July 4, 2021.

It is an American holiday that became a tradition in the 18th century during the American Revolution. On July 4, 1776, delegates from the 13 colonies adopted the Declaration of Independence, a landmark document written by Thomas Jefferson, after the Continental Congress voted in favor of independence.

Many people celebrate the holiday by attending family barbecues, parades or fireworks such as the Jersey Citys Freedom and Fireworks event on Sunday, July 4th.

Here’s everything you need to know about what’s open and what’s closed on July 4, 2021 (Sunday July 4).

Is July 4th a federal holiday?

Yes the July 4th is the sixth federal and state holiday of the year.

However, because the public holiday falls on a Sunday, many offices and businesses observe the federal holiday on Monday, July 5, 2021.

Is the post office open on July 4, 2021?

No, the United States Postal Service will not be open on July 4, 2021.

Although the Post recognizes July 4, Monday July 5, 2021, as a public holiday for its employees, the US Postal Service is generally closed on Sundays and the holiday is no exception.

Is the mail circulating on July 4, 2021? Is there a courier delivery?

There will not be regular mail delivery on Sunday July 4, 2021.

FedEx and UPS will also not deliver on Sunday July 4, 2021, with the exception of FedEx Custom Critical and UPS Custom Critical.

Are banks open on July 4, 2021?

Many in-person and drive-thru services will be closed on Sunday.

The following banks are closing scheduled for July 4:

Will the stores be open on July 4, 2021?

While some stores will choose to close on July 4, most will remain open all holiday weekend. Some may even have sales and offers to celebrate Federal Day.

Here are a few stores that will be open Sunday, July 4, according to their websites and listings on places like Good Housekeeping, Room and Country life.

The following stores will be closed on Sunday July 4:

What are the best sellers of July 4, 2021?

There are a lot of online sales for July 4th. Here are a few :

Are the restaurants open on July 4, 2021?

Most restaurants are starting to reopen their indoor dining areas as well as outdoor dining areas as vaccination rates rise and coronavirus cases decline.

Here are some restaurant chains whose opening is confirmed on Sunday July 4. according to a Country Living report:

Is the exchange closed on July 4, 2021?

The New York Stock Exchange is closed on weekends. It will observe July 4 on Monday July 5 and will also be closed on that day.

Nasdaq trade and bond markets will also be closed.

Are NJ Transit, PATH and SEPTA operating on a regular schedule on July 4, 2021?

New Jersey Transit will observe the July 4th public holiday on Monday July 5th. Passengers must use NJ Transits online trip planner to check arrival and departure times.

NJ Transit will operate a regular Sunday schedule on Sunday July 4th. Passengers must use NJ Transits online trip planner to check arrival and departure times.

PATH will operate on Saturday July 4th and SEPTA will operate on its regular schedule of Sunday July 4th.

Are New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission locations open on July 4, 2021?

All Motor Vehicle Commission pitches are generally closed on Sundays, but they will also be closed on Monday July 5, to observe the feast of July 4th.

When is the next federal holiday?

The next federal holiday is Labor Day, Monday September 6, 2021.

For more on the 4th of July story, watch the video below:

