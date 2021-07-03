5 best stocks for July

Summer is officially here. School is out, consumers are traveling and in some parts of the world things are getting back to normal.

We asked five of our top contributors to share an idea for action before heading off on summer vacation. Here’s why they highlighted Ayr Well-being (OTC: AYRW.F), Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN), Intelligence (NASDAQ: INTC), Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ: NNOX), and Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV) like the best opportunities.

This title has growth in its DNA

Todd Campbell (Illumina): Genetics and genomics are reshaping the way we diagnose, treat and manage disease, and arguably, no company has contributed as much to the health advancements made possible by DNA research as Illumina. Since launching its first DNA sequencing machine in 2007, Illumina has become the leading provider of systems used by laboratories to understand how genetic differences contribute to disease.

Today, more than 17,000 Illumina instruments are used for DNA discovery around the world. Nonprofits use them to better understand genetic variations in populations large and small, while for-profit drug developers use them to develop new treatments for rare and common diseases, including cancer. DNA testing helps patients and doctors make more informed decisions about treatment plans, and increasingly, it helps expectant parents make fertility decisions. In the future, simple liquid biopsy DNA tests designed to detect cancer in its early stages could become the norm like screening for cholesterol, and regular DNA tests could be used to make sure the cancer remains in remission.

This growing market opportunity is fueling significant growth at Illumina. In 2020, the company reported revenue of $ 3.2 billion and in 2021, management expects revenue growth of at least 25%. Above all, the company is very profitable because every test performed on one of its systems requires high margin disposable products such as reagents. In 2020, these disposables accounted for 71% of revenue and in the first quarter of 2021, Illumina’s earnings per share increased 15% year-on-year to $ 1.89.

Given that genetics and genomics are dramatically disrupting healthcare and Illumina is perfectly positioned as a leading supplier to this rapidly growing industry, I think resuming actions now might be smart.

High risk, high reward

Brian Feroldi (Nano-X Imaging): X-rays have been around for over 120 years, so you might be shocked to learn that two-thirds of the world’s population still lack access to medical imaging technology. Why? The reason is that traditional medical imaging systems are too expensive, too big, and too complex.

Nano-X Imaging wants to change that. The company has invented a new type of x-ray technology that promises to reduce the cost of medical imaging by an order of magnitude. In fact, Nano-X believes its technology will cut production costs so much that it can give away your systems for free. Nano-X will then charge its clients a small fee each time they perform a scan. If it gets regulatory approval, Nano-X’s technology promises to be extremely disruptive and bring medical imaging technology to the world.

The key word in this last sentence is “if”. Nano-X has yet to obtain FDA clearance for its commercial system – although it has obtained FDA clearance for a key part of its technology – so there is no guarantee. that this technology will never see the light of day. We should know whether or not Nano-X will get FDA clearance before the end of 2021, so investors don’t have to wait long to find out more. In fact, management believes it will start shipping units by the first quarter of 2021 and have 15,000 systems up and running by the end of 2024.

How big could the cake be if Nano-X’s technology and business model turns out to be successful? There’s no way to know for sure, but I think returns of more than 10 baggers are entirely possible given that this company is currently valued at $ 1.6 billion.

Make no mistake: Nano-X is a extremely speculative company at this point. However, given the enormous potential, I decided to make this innovative health action a tiny part of my portfolio. If you are looking for a high risk and highly profitable investment, then Nano-X might be for you.

Don’t count that chipmaker

Tim Green (Intel): The past few years for chipmaker Intel have been plagued by chronic manufacturing problems and the growing fortunes of its competitors Advanced micro-systems. Intel has struggled to bring its 10-nanometer manufacturing process to volume production, releasing 14-nm gaming processors as recently as this year. This allowed AMD to steal market share thanks in part to the manufacturing prowess of third-party foundries. Semiconductor manufacturing in Taiwan.

Intel is not giving up manufacturing. In fact, the company is doubling what it considers an essential part of its business. Intel plans to invest $ 20 billion in new factories, fueling both its own product ambitions and a new foundry business. Manufacturing chips for other companies has become a lucrative business, propelling TSMC into the ranks of the world’s largest chipmakers. Intel wants a piece of this action.

Intel’s plans will take years to materialize and there can be no assurance that the strategy will bear fruit. But investors can buy Intel shares today at an attractive price and stand the chance of a major resurgence down the road. Intel is valued at around $ 225 billion and generated $ 21.1 billion in free cash flow last year. That number will drop to just over $ 10 billion in 2021 as the company ramps up its investment, but that’s still not a bad deal given Intel’s potential to break into the third-party foundry business.

Intel is probably not going to give you 1000% efficiency. But a low price tag and strong long-term potential make it a tech title worth buying in July.

A fintech ready to bounce back

Adam Lévy (Fiserv): As retail sales pick up and consumers move away from cash and switch to credit and debit cards instead, Fiserv has everything to gain. Its merchant acceptance and payment processing segments both benefit from more card payments in stores and online, and Fiserv has significant stature in both businesses.

Additionally, its small business payment processing solution, Clover, is growing rapidly despite headwinds in 2020. Clover, similar to Squaresolutions for sellers, is larger and growing faster than Square. Gross Payments Volume (GPV) grew 36% in the first quarter to about $ 35 billion, compared to growth of 29% and $ 33 billion in GPV at Square.

Meanwhile, Fiserv’s core processing business in its fintech segment is expected to remain a stable revenue stream as the costs of switching are very high for the banks it serves. Bank mergers are the biggest risk for this segment. Fiserv’s customers are generally small banks which are more likely to be acquisition targets.

Overall, the expected revenue growth in its most scalable businesses, combined with the synergies achieved through the acquisition of First Data, should lead to very strong operating margin expansion and growth. benefits. Management calls for an improvement of more than 500 basis points in the operating margin by 2023. As operating income remains temporarily depressed and uncertainty about inflation (which has a negative impact anyway). minimal impact on Fiserv’s business) keeps the stock price down, this is the perfect time to buy Fiserv’s stock.

A boon on cannabis

Keith Speights (Ayr Wellness): Generally speaking, marijuana stocks are quite expensive. However, I think Ayr Wellness is practically a steal compared to most of its peers. Its shares are trading at less than five times sales, which is lower than the multiple price / sales of all but one major US multi-state operator and much better than all of the major Canadian cannabis producers.

Of course, a low valuation doesn’t necessarily make a stock a good choice. But Ayr is not only cheap; it also offers tremendous growth prospects. The company’s revenue climbed 74% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2021 to reach $ 58.4 million. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) climbed 136% to $ 18.4 million.

I think Ayr’s growth will accelerate in large part thanks to his wheelie and his deal. The company completed the acquisition of Liberty Health Sciences in February, making it the fourth-largest retail network in the burgeoning medical cannabis market in Florida. Ayr made acquisitions in Arizona and Ohio in March.

However, the multi-state operator should not rely solely on acquisitions to fuel growth. The cannabis markets in the states where it currently operates continue to expand. Ayr is capitalizing on this growth by opening new dispensaries.

Efforts are underway to advance major cannabis reform legislation through the US Congress. This could pave the way for its shares to be listed on a US stock exchange in the not-so-distant future. If substantial progress is made on this front, I believe the Ayr share price could reasonably double by the end of 2021.