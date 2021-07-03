SCHRODER JAPAN GROWTH FUND: Japanese equities can grow

Although the Japanese stock market hit a 30-year high in February, fund managers believe the outlook for equities remains positive. Stock prices, they argue, continue to look cheap compared to other markets such as the United States, where stock prices have increased sevenfold over the same period.

Masaki Taketsume, the London manager of Schroder Japan Growth, is among those who believe the Japanese stock market has more to offer investors, both short and long term. The $ 253 million trust he manages is listed on the UK Stock Exchange and invested in 69 companies, including well-known names like Hitachi, Nippon, Sumitomo and Toyota.

In the shorter term, Taketsume is encouraged by the recent acceleration of the Covid-19 vaccination program by the Japanese government. This means that more than a million people are now vaccinated every day in Japan. “Consumer sentiment is definitely improving as a result,” he says, “which is good for the stock market”.

While the 2020 Summer Olympics later this month in Tokyo have yet to capture the nation’s imagination, Taketsume believes the mere fact that they are happening will further boost consumer sentiment.

further. “As long as the government can keep Covid-19 infections at a manageable level, I am sure the Olympics will have a positive impact,” he predicts. He is also encouraged by the fact that the pandemic has forced many Japanese companies to adopt the internet somewhat belatedly, an initiative that is expected to improve productivity levels.

In the long run, Taketsume is encouraged by the efforts of many companies to become more shareholder-friendly, for example, by improving returns on shareholder capital and paying investors higher dividends. “Corporate governance is improving and it is providing a strong tailwind for stock prices,” he says.

Last week, a survey by the Association of Investment Companies of Japanese fund managers identified corporate governance reform as the main cause for optimism.

Taeko Setaishi, investment advisor to fund Atlantis Japan Growth, said that “international and domestic investors should respond positively to the ongoing corporate governance reforms in Japan.”

Schroder Japan Growth’s performance record is not exemplary compared to its peers. Although it has had a good year in the past generating a total return of 26%, its long-term track record is lower than that of its competitors. Japanese investment funds led by Baillie Gifford, Fidelity and JPMorgan all have top five-year records.

Trust Fund Caliber’s scrutineer ranks Baillie Gifford Japan as an “elite” fund due to the management team’s disciplined investment approach and the trust’s competitive annual fee of around 0.7% . In comparison, Schroder’s fund has an equivalent charge of 0.92 percent. Over the past five years, the trusts have generated returns of 110% and 58%, respectively.

Taketsume is part of a 16-person team at Schroders who scrutinize the Japanese stock market, most of which are based in Tokyo. The trust’s stock price is at a double-digit discount to the value of its assets, which might look appealing to investors who believe it will shrink as the Japanese stock market continues to recover.

Since the start of the year, the Nikkei 225, the main Japanese stock index, has risen 6% and 29% in the past 12 months. The trust’s stock identification code is 0802284 and its London Stock Exchange ticker is SJG.