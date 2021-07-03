Hangars TEDPIX 0.86% | Financial forum





Tehran stocks resisted an uptrend on Saturday that lasted 10 straight sessions as selling pressure mounted again in most large caps.

The Tehran Stock Exchange’s benchmark TEDPIX fell 10,866 points or 0.86% to decline to 1,246,111. Back-to-back rallies pushed TEDPIX up 3.6% during the trading week previous. From its May 24 low, the index jumped nearly 15%.

Referring to chart patterns and technical analysis, market watchers say the benchmark is approaching a resistance level, where investors prefer to sell stocks to save gains.

Blue chips and small caps were the biggest contributors to the equity market decline. This was seen in the 1.7% drop in the TSE-30 index, which tracks the performance of major companies listed on the TSE in terms of market capitalization.

The equal-weighted TSE index fell by around 0.4%. It reflects the performance of small caps.

Some of the biggest losers were stocks in minerals, refineries, base metals, autos, banking, communications, financial intermediaries and construction. However, shares of chemical, agricultural and tire companies gained for the day.

About 6.94 billion shares valued at 54.21 trillion rials ($ 216.85 million) changed hands to TSE for the day on Saturday. Trading at TSE and the Iran Fara Bourse junior exchange begins on Saturday and ends on Wednesday.

Karafarin Leasing Company was the biggest winner, its shares rising 23.35% to 3,883 rials per share. Loabiran Company suffered the biggest loss of any Toronto Stock Exchange listed company, falling 8.15% to 11,270 rials per share.

Mobarakeh Steel Company contributed the most to the benchmark’s fall, followed by Social Security Investment Company, National Iranian Copper Industries Company and Esfahan Oil Refining Company.

Nouri Petrochemical Company provided the biggest boost to the benchmark, followed by Pars Petrochemical Company, Fanavaran Petrochemical Company and Kharg Petrochemical Company. IFB up 0.13% The main index of the Iranian Fara stock exchange, IFX, gained 23.74 points or 0.13% to close the trade on Saturday at 18,111.38. About 2.99 billion securities valued at 30.62 trillion rials ($ 122.5 million) were traded on the junior exchange for the day.

Kerman Province Development Investment Company had the largest number of shares traded, with 1.06 billion of its shares valued at 1.32 trillion rials ($ 5.3 million) traded.

Saba Tamin Investment Company, Esfahan Steel Company, Hormozgan Steel Company and Iran Fara Bourse had the most negative impact on IFX.

Marun Petrochemical Company gave the biggest boost to IFX, followed by Arya Sasol Polymer Company, Zagros Petrochemical Company and Sepehr Saderat Financial Group Investment Company.

