IPO fund unpaid, rights shares must be sent to BSEC market stabilization fund





The Bangladesh Securities Commission has requested listed companies to send unpaid public subscriptions and rights shares to its capital market stabilization fund in addition to unclaimed cash and stock dividends. The BSEC issued a notification in this regard which was published in an official journal on June 27. The Capital Market Stabilization Fund must be a perpetual fund to function as the custodian of undistributed or unclaimed or unpaid dividends (in cash or in shares) or unallocated rights shares or unallocated public subscription funds. reimbursed in favor of shareholders or shareholders or investors, says the rules. “Any unpaid or unclaimed or unpaid cash dividend, unredeemed public subscription money, stock dividend or rights shares, within three years from the date of declaration or approval or subscription should be transferred to BSEC’s Capital Market Stabilization Fund, ”the rules said. Earlier on Jan. 14, the BSEC issued a directive saying that any amount of cash or stock dividend that remains unpaid or unclaimed or unpaid, including interest accrued thereon, within three years of the date of declaration or approval must be transferred to the capital market. BSEC Stabilization Fund. According to the new notification, at least 50 percent of the fund’s cash balance must be used to provide a loan to a market intermediary for refinancing as a margin loan while the maximum of 40 percent of the fund’s cash balance funds can be used for direct buying and selling of listed securities. The maximum of 10 percent of the fund’s cash balance can be used to invest in other securities, including term deposits, government securities, fixed income securities and mutual funds, a- he declared. According to data from the Dhaka and Chittagong Stock Exchanges, 335 listed companies have unclaimed cash dividends valued at Tk 956 crore and unclaimed or unpaid stock dividends valued at Tk 19,986 crore, have BSEC officials said. The fund is to be managed by maintaining a bank account with any designated bank on behalf of the Capital Market Stabilization Fund and maintaining a consolidated securities account or beneficial owner (BO) account in the name of the Market Stabilization Fund capital, they said. BSEC officials said the regulator would control volatility and liquidity in the capital market through the fund. The fund may earn income from the buying and selling of securities and any investments, from securities lending and borrowing activities and from other credit facilities, from interest income on bank deposits and from any investments. fees and fines received. If a shareholder or unitholder claims his dividends or shares, within 15 days of receiving such claim, the issuer must recommend with detailed information to the chief operating officer of the fund to pay this dividend from the fund, and the CO must address complaints within 15 days of this recommendation.

