SEC approves NGX derivative contracts with MTN and Dangote Cement





The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) says it has received approval of seven derivative contracts from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). In finance, a derivative is a contract between two or more parties whose value is based on an agreed upon underlying financial asset or group of assets. According to a statement released by the exchange on Friday, the SEC gave its approval on Monday, June 28. The approved contracts are Access Bank Plc equity futures, Dangote Cement Plc Equity Futures, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc Equity Futures, MTN Nigeria Communications Plc Equity Futures, Zenith Bank Plc Equity Futures, NGX 30 Index Futures and NGX Pension Index Futures . This development follows the successful registration of NG Clearing, Nigeria’s premier counterparty clearinghouse, by the SEC, effective June 7. The NGX noted that with these approvals it is moving closer to the launch of the first Exchange Traded Derivatives (ETDs) in West Africa, supported by NG Clearing in the risk management process. Ahead of the derivatives launch, Temi Popoola, CEO of NGX, said: The launch of the derivatives market aligns with our commitment to create a market that thrives through innovation and meets stakeholder needs in access and use of capital. “We are therefore excited about the prospects for deepening Africa’s position in global financial markets through ETDs, as well as improving liquidity and mitigating price, duration and price risks. other financial risks that may arise from sophisticated financial transaction activities.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thecable.ng/sec-approves-ngx-derivative-contracts-with-mtn-dangote-cement The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos