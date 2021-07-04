Business
What will cryptocurrencies look like 50 years from now
We may not know what S&P 500 stocks will do next month or two years from now, but over the decades we have a pretty good hunch that they will rise. Most of us also know what an action is, and that definition has not changed. in centuries.
None of this is true, of course, with cryptocurrencies. Some predict that the coins will for never change the way we understand and interact with money and others warn of a dangerous bubble.
But no matter what a person’s prediction for cryptocurrencies, it becomes harder and harder to imagine a future without them.
CNBC asked experts from various fields to describe their view of currencies in 50 years. Their responses have been condensed and edited for clarity.
Ivory Johnson, Certified Financial Planner and Founder of Delancey Wealth Management
“Cryptocurrencies will disrupt traditional finance because one of their most attractive utilities is the ability to efficiently transfer payments across borders with little or no fees, delays, or foreign currency fluctuations. When it comes to bitcoin, 50 years is a long time and bitcoin could become the world’s reserve currency or the next AOL that made a lot of people rich until it was overthrown by better technology. “
More from Personal Finance:
States hope free gaskets and other perks will spark interest
More and more colleges request vaccines against Covid
More people plan to quit as return-to-work plans take effect
Frederick Kaufman, author of “The Money Plot: A History of Currency’s Power to Enchant, Control, and Manipule”
“Long before 2071, the dollar will have more in common with a crypto than with silver or gold, so there is no reason to doubt the durability of crypto algorithms as stores of value and medium of exchange. All money is a form of encryption. It has been so from the start, and as our lives increasingly converge with the digital universe, the willingness to invest in tokens will only accelerate. Ironically, this impulse will connect us to primitive instincts and help keep us human. “
Dan Egan, Vice President of Behavioral Finance and Investing at Betterment
“Cryptocurrencies like bitcoin have proven to be useful for money movements and speculation, and they are unlikely to go extinct. But where and how will we generate the energy to meet the demand for A growing crypto market is worth examining, as well as whether state actors who see it as a competitor for fiduciary power will make it even more of a black market product. ”
Dragan Boscovic, Founder and Director of Arizona State University’s Blockchain Research Lab
“Central bank authorities are in the process of developing cryptocurrency regulations. They recognize that digital currencies are native to the digital economy and, as such, are poised to become mainstream over the past 10 years. coming years.”
Barbara Roper, Director of Investor Protection for the Consumer Federation of America
“Sorry. I decided some time ago that I was too old for this problem.”
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/07/03/what-cryptocurrencies-will-look-like-in-50-years.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]