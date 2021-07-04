What will cryptocurrencies look like 50 years from now

We may not know what S&P 500 stocks will do next month or two years from now, but over the decades we have a pretty good hunch that they will rise. Most of us also know what an action is, and that definition has not changed. in centuries.

None of this is true, of course, with cryptocurrencies. Some predict that the coins will for never change the way we understand and interact with money and others warn of a dangerous bubble.

But no matter what a person’s prediction for cryptocurrencies, it becomes harder and harder to imagine a future without them.

CNBC asked experts from various fields to describe their view of currencies in 50 years. Their responses have been condensed and edited for clarity.

Ivory Johnson, Certified Financial Planner and Founder of Delancey Wealth Management

“Cryptocurrencies will disrupt traditional finance because one of their most attractive utilities is the ability to efficiently transfer payments across borders with little or no fees, delays, or foreign currency fluctuations. When it comes to bitcoin, 50 years is a long time and bitcoin could become the world’s reserve currency or the next AOL that made a lot of people rich until it was overthrown by better technology. “

Frederick Kaufman, author of “The Money Plot: A History of Currency’s Power to Enchant, Control, and Manipule”

“Long before 2071, the dollar will have more in common with a crypto than with silver or gold, so there is no reason to doubt the durability of crypto algorithms as stores of value and medium of exchange. All money is a form of encryption. It has been so from the start, and as our lives increasingly converge with the digital universe, the willingness to invest in tokens will only accelerate. Ironically, this impulse will connect us to primitive instincts and help keep us human. “

Dan Egan, Vice President of Behavioral Finance and Investing at Betterment

“Cryptocurrencies like bitcoin have proven to be useful for money movements and speculation, and they are unlikely to go extinct. But where and how will we generate the energy to meet the demand for A growing crypto market is worth examining, as well as whether state actors who see it as a competitor for fiduciary power will make it even more of a black market product. ”