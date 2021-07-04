Business
Chicken recall for risk of listeria contamination
Tyson Foods is recalling approximately 8.5 million pounds of frozen and cooked chicken products for possible listeria contamination.
The company and the United States Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall on Saturday night.
The recall includes Tyson brand and private label restaurant products, including Jets Pizza, Caseys General Store, Marcos Pizza and Little Caesars.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also released a food safety alert claiming that products that have been shipped nationwide to retailers and institutions, including hospitals, nursing homes, restaurants and schools, may be linked to a listeria outbreak that has caused three diseases and one death.
We are taking this precautionary measure out of prudence and in accordance with our commitment to safety, ”said Scott Brooks, Tyson Foods senior vice president, food safety and quality assurance, in a comment. Press release.
According to Tyson Foods, the affected products were manufactured at a plant in Dexter, Missouri, between December 26 and April 13.
A list of retailers who sold the affected products was not available on Saturday and will be posted on the USDA website in the future, according to Tyson’s press release.
The company said it had worked with the USDA on the recall and said that “while there is no conclusive evidence that the products were contaminated at the time of shipment, the voluntary recall is being initiated out of caution.” .
Each package of the recalled products bears the establishment code P-7089. A complete list of recalled products is posted on the USDA website and Tysonfoods.com.
The USDA said consumers should not eat the products and should throw them away or return them. The CDC advises companies not to serve or sell the recalled products.
No other Tyson products are affected by the recall, including, but not limited to, Tyson brand fresh chicken; frozen raw chicken products or chicken nuggets, the company said.
According to the CDC, listeria can cause common symptoms of food poisoning, such as diarrhea and fever. But it can also cause a serious illness, known as invasive listeriosis, when the bacteria spread beyond the intestine to other parts of the body.
Adults 65 years of age or older, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems are at a higher risk for serious illness from listeria, according to the CDC.
Consumers with questions about the recall can call or text 1-855-382-3101, the company said, noting that customer service representatives will be available Sunday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CDT.
