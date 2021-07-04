Law firm Pomerantz reminds shareholders of losses incurred on their investment in Array Technologies, Inc. f / k / a ATI Intermediate Holdings, LLC and certain ARRY officers and directors

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 3, 2021 / Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Array Technologies, Inc. f / k / a ATI Intermediate Holdings, LLC (“Array” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ARRY) and certain of its officers and directors. The class action lawsuit, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, and registered as 21-cv-05658, is in the name of:

(a) all persons and entities other than the Defendants who have purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Array between October 14, 2020 and May 11, 2021 inclusive (the “Recourse Period”), against Array and the head of management and the Chief Financial Officer of the Company, for violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and of SEC Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder; and

(b) all persons and entities who have purchased or otherwise acquired ordinary shares of Array in accordance with, or traceable, or both, to: (i) the registration statement and the prospectus (the “Introductory Documents on the stock market ”) published in the context of the public offering (the“ initial public offering ”); or (ii) the registration statement and prospectus (the “December 2020 SPO Documents”) published in connection with the Company’s December 2020 offering (the “December 2020 SPO”); or (iii) the registration statement and prospectus (the “March 2021 SPO Documents”) published in connection with the Company’s March 2021 offering (the “March 2021 SPO”); or (iv) any combination of the IPO, the December 2020 SPO or the March 2021 SPO (collectively, the “Offers”) against, among others, certain of the officers and directors of the Company, for violations of the Sections 11 and 15 of the Securities Act of 1933 (the “Securities Act”).

If you are a shareholder who purchased Array securities during the Class Period and / or under or in connection with the Offers, you have until July 13, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as as Principal Applicant for the group. A copy of the complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll free, Ext. 7980. Those inquiring by e-mail are encouraged to provide their mailing address, telephone number and the number of shares purchased.

The story continues

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

Array describes itself as one of the world’s largest manufacturers of ground mount systems used in solar power projects. According to its filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, Array’s main product is an integrated system of steel brackets, electric motors, gearboxes, and electronic controllers commonly referred to as an axis tracker. unique. Trackers move solar panels throughout the day to maintain an optimal orientation towards the sun, which greatly increases their energy production.

The complaint alleges that, in the offers, the defendants made no mention of issues revolving around, iamong others, the significant negative impacts of rising steel and freight costs on its operations. Further, after the Offers and during the Class Period, the Defendants repeatedly and systematically painted a misleading picture of the Company’s business and outlook that did not reflect these increasing costs. After the Offers, and after the Class Period, Array disclosed that it was experiencing increases in steel prices and substantial increases in the cost of ocean and road freight which, in turn, had a significant impact on its margins. for the foreseeable future. This caused Array to miss its earnings expectations and withdraw its outlook for the entire year.

Specifically, on May 11, 2021, after the markets closed, Array shocked the market by stating, among others, lower year-over-year revenues and lower margins due to increased steel and shipping costs in a press release and Form 8-K filed with the SEC. In a conference call with investors after the market closed on May 11, 2021, after the Defendants were asked by an analyst about the “decision-making process not to cover steel,” the CFO of the Company responded that “in the past this has not been our strategy.[ting our suppliers] take that risk. “

In response to the disclosures, analysts downgraded their ratings on the company’s stock, citing concerns about shrinking profit margins. For example, Barclays lowered the Array stock from “Overweight” to “Underweight” due to concerns about volumes, margins and profit power. Piper Sandler downgraded her rating from “Overweight” to “Neutral” and also raised concerns about the lack of visibility into revenues and margins.

Following this news, the company’s shares fell $ 11.49 per share on May 12, 2021 to close at $ 13.46 per share on unusually high trading volume. At the start of the action, Array’s common stock was trading significantly below its value at the time of the offers.

Pomerantz, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and Paris, is recognized as one of the leading firms in the areas of corporate law, securities and antitrust litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the Dean of the Class Actions Bar, Pomerantz was a pioneer in the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, Pomerantz continues the tradition it established, fighting for the rights of victims of securities fraud, breach of fiduciary duty and professional misconduct. The firm has recovered numerous multi-million dollar damages on behalf of the members of the group. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

SOURCE: Pomerantz srl

See the source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/654161/SHAREHIOLDER-ALERT-Pomerantz-Law-Firm-Reminds-Shareholders-with-Losses-on-their-Investment-in-Array-Technologies-Inc-fka-ATI-Intermediate- Holdings-LLC-and-Certain-Officers-and-Directors-ARRY