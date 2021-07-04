Where Elon Musk has lived since he pledged to give up almost all physical possessions

GETTY IMAGES, ILLUSTRATION BY FORBES

After promising to sell almost everything he owned last year, including six mansions in California, the billionaire CEO of Tesla has taken up residence in a studio-sized rental this is what it looks like inside and out.

If you are looking for the third richest person in the world, you will not find him living among the billionaires. After selling most of his real estate assets and moving to Texas last year, Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk revealed in early June that he has only one house left (in the Bay Area) and his primary residence is a tiny box house that he says he leases from his rocket company, SpaceX.

The house, which measures around 400 square feet, is located in Boca Chica, Texas, where SpaceX produces its spacecraft. Musk, who has a net worth of $ 169.8 billion according to Forbes, rent a foldable and prefabricated house produced by Boxabl, a housing start-up. The house, which Musk tweeted, sells for around $ 50,000, typically has a small studio-like setup: a large room divided into a living room, bedroom, kitchen, and bathroom. Unlike many other billionaires who own lavish mansions, Musk lives in an easily transportable 20 x 20 foot unit.

It’s still awesome, Musk mentionned on Twitter last month.

Floor plan of the Boxabl “Casita.” Boxabl



The 50-year-old tycoon announced for the first time plans to sell all of her homes and most of her property last year, in response to criticism of her massive wealth. Musk has now almost kept his promise to do so, sell six of its seven properties.

The only house I own is the Bay Area Events House. If I sold it, the house would have less use, unless it was bought by a big family, which could happen someday, Musk mentionned on Twitter last month.

A few days later he confirmed he had put it up for sale: decided to sell my last remaining house. Just needs to go to a large family that will live there. It is a special place.

The 47-acre property is located in Hillsborough, California, midway between San Francisco and Silicon Valley. The over 100 year old mansion is a 16,000 square foot home that has nine bedrooms and ten bathrooms. This is the last real estate that Musk owns: he has listed in the market for $ 37.5 million, having bought it for $ 23.4 million in 2017.

Musk has gotten rid of his Los Angeles real estate over the past year, often with low profit margins, if at all. He sold his first mansion, located on Chalon Road, for $ 29 million in June 2020; he had bought it for $ 17 million in 2012.

In October, he sold a 2,700 square foot ranch-style home owned by Willy Wonka actor Gene Wilder for $ 7 million (Musk bought it for $ 6.75 million in 2013), with the stipulation that the house cannot be demolished or lost [of] his soul.

In December, Musk sold four Bel Air properties for a combined amount of $ 61.89 million; He initially spent nearly $ 55 million on these properties, buying them between 2015 and 2019. Overall, Musk made an estimated profit of $ 19.2 million on his six home sales over the past year. year.

Musks’ unloading of real estate comes after a battle with the state of California. The billionaire last year criticized state restrictions on coronavirus-related operations at the Tesla Bay Area Factory, which led to a lawsuit which Tesla later dropped and also claimed that the The state took entrepreneurs for granted. In early December 2020, Musk confirmed he was moving to Texas, citing the fact that two of his biggest projects, the new Tesla factory and a SpaceX facility, are located there.

However, it is not yet clear if Musk rents other homes in Austin. It’s also unclear if he’s staying with his girlfriend, 32-year-old singer Grimes (who Lives in Austin) and their 10 month old child, X AE A-XII. Musk has five more children with his first wife, Justine Wilson, but it is not known where they live.

Somera Street Elon’s Homes from left to right 954 958 955 Federico Winer for Forbes



954 Somera Road, Los Angeles

Sold on December 22, 2020 for $ 29,719,000

Purchased September 30, 2016 for $ 24,250,000

955 Somera Road, Los Angeles

Sold on December 22, 2020 for $ 4,443,000

Purchased July 10, 2015 for $ 4,300,000

958 Somera Road, Los Angeles

Sold on December 22, 2020 for $ 6,774,500

Purchased January 15, 2019 for $ 6,400,000

Chemin de Chalon Maisons d’Elon highlighted in red From left to right 10947 10930 10911 Federico Winer for Forbes



10947 Chalon Road, Los Angeles

Sold on December 21, 2020 for $ 20,948,500

Purchased July 28, 2015 for $ 20,000,000

10930 Chalon Rd, Los Angeles

Sold on October 8, 2020 for $ 7,000,000

Purchased October 24, 2013 for $ 6,750,000

10911 Chalon Road, Los Angeles

Dylan Stewart / Newsco

Sold on June 12, 2020 for $ 29,000,000

Purchased December 21, 2012 for $ 17,000,000