Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders With Losses On Their Investment In Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. Of Class Action And Upcoming FREQ Deadline

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 3, 2021 / Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (“Frequency” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FREQ) and certain of its officers. The class action suit, filed in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts, and registered as 21-cv-11040, is in the name of a group consisting of all persons and entities other than the defendants who purchased or otherwise acquired the common shares of Frequency between November 16, 2020 and March 22, 2021 inclusive (the “Recourse Period”), seeking to exercise recourse under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”). This action brings a lawsuit against the Defendants Frequency and the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company (“CEO”), David L. Lucchino (“Lucchino”), and seeks to recover the damages caused by the Defendants in the event of breach of the Exchange Act.

Frequency is a publicly traded pharmaceutical company. Based in Woburn, Mass. And incorporated in Delaware, Frequency is focused on the development and commercialization of a hearing loss treatment titled “FX-322”, which the company has long promoted as a potential treatment for patients with dementia. ‘severe sensorineural hearing loss (“SNHL”).

The complaint alleges that shortly after the launch of the Phase 2a trial, Frequency and CEO Lucchino learned that the results of the Phase 2a trial showed no discernible difference between FX-22 and placebo. The complaint also alleges that, although Frequency’s share price remained artificially inflated, the defendant Lucchino sold over 350,000 shares of Frequency, receiving more than $ 10.5 million in proceeds from the sale.

Frequency has conducted several clinical trials evaluating the safety and efficacy of FX-322, the most important of which was a Phase 2a trial, which began in October 2019. Each participant in the Phase 2a trial received a regimen at four doses of FX-. 322 (or placebo), which consisted of a single injection of the drug (or placebo) for four weeks in a row. The frequency then evaluated the results 90 days after the end of the regimen and again in the months that followed.

Shortly thereafter, the defendants learned that the results of the company’s Phase 2a trial had fallen short of the company’s expectations, as the results revealed no discernible difference between FX-322 and FX-322. placebo.

Despite the disappointing results, the company continued to conduct the Phase 2a study while issuing positive statements in earnings calls, press releases, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, and presentations. pharmaceuticals on the potential of FX-322. These statements significantly misled the market and artificially inflated the value of Frequency’s common stock.

Seizing the artificially high share price of the company, in April 2020, the accused Lucchino began selling his shares of Frequency, initially disposing of between 10,000 and 20,000 shares – earning hundreds of thousands of dollars – each months, then increasing the number of sales from 60,000 to 80,000 shares. – earning millions of dollars – every month as Frequency’s deadline for releasing the disastrous Phase 2a results neared. In total, Lucchino has sold over 350,000 shares and earned over $ 10.5 million.

Ahead of the market opening on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, Frequency disclosed in a press release deeply disappointing interim Phase 2a results, revealing that subjects with mild to moderate SNHL does not have demonstrate improvements in hearing measurements compared to placebo.

These findings significantly undermine the narrative the company has been pitching since Frequency’s IPO, and investors have responded accordingly. On that day, Frequency’s shares fell from $ 36.29 to $ 7.99, a drop of 78%, which represents a drop in the company’s market capitalization of about $ 955 million.

