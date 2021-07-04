NYSE-listed ETF offers exposure to Pakistani equities – Newspaper





KARACHI: US-based investors can now gain concentrated exposure to Pakistani stocks through the Asian Growth Cubs Exchange Traded Fund (ETF), the very first active and thematic ETF recently listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). It is the only ETF in the world with a concentrated and dedicated exposure to Pakistan. Therefore, it is the only viable and liquid way for foreign investors to access the Pakistani stock market, said Maurits Pot, founder and CEO of Dawn Global, investment manager for the Emerging Markets ETF. An ETF is a basket of different stocks that investors can buy and sell on the stock exchange as a single stock. At least 46 ETFs listed in the United States offer some exposure to Pakistani stocks, according to ETF Database, an independent website that collects and disseminates the latest information about ETFs. But all other ETFs listed in the US with components from Pakistan are passive funds and assign extremely low weights to components of the South Asian economy. Launched on June 17, the Asian Growth Cubs ETF holds 43 holdings in the five important but historically difficult-to-access stock markets of Bangladesh, Indonesia, Pakistan, the Philippines and Vietnam. Its investment portfolio focuses on technology, media, telecommunications, healthcare, fast-moving consumer goods and financials stocks. Four Pakistani Systems Ltd companies, Meezan Bank, Lucky Cement and The Searle Company are part of the ETF, which has a median market capitalization of $ 2 billion. Pakistani stocks collectively represent eight percent of the net asset value of ETFs. The investment manager reviews the portfolio on a quarterly basis. If you look at other internationally listed ETFs with exposure to Pakistan, that’s up to five basis points (0.05 pc). In the Asian Growth Cubs ETF, Pakistan’s weighting is 800 basis points (8 pc), Mr Pot said. As for Global X’s Pakistan-specific ETF which assigns a high weight to local stocks, he said the fund is passive and has not exceeded $ 25 million in assets under management despite having been listed for more than six years. years. Active thematic stocks have a share of around 5% in the AUM of the global ETF industry of $ 5,000 billion. These funds are the fastest growing segment within ETFs, albeit starting from a low base, he added. Being an active ETF, Asian Growth Cubs do not track any benchmark index. Its daily traded volume is over 10,000 units, which the CEO of Dawn Global says is in line with market expectations. The ETF’s current price appreciated from $ 25 per unit two weeks ago to $ 25.61 at the end of June 30. Posted in Dawn, July 4, 2021

