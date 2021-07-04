OPEC + to resume oil policy talks on Monday after UAE roadblock





OPEC + will resume talks on Monday after failing to reach an agreement on oil production policy for the second day in a row on Friday because the UAE blocked aspects of the pact. The stalemate could delay plans to pump more oil until the end of the year to cool oil prices which have reached 2.5-year highs. Without a deal, the OPEC + alliance could maintain tighter restrictions on production, with oil prices now trading around $ 75 a barrel, or more than 40% this year. Consumers want more crude to help a global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Rising oil prices are contributing to global inflation, slowing economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis. OPEC +, which brings together the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and their allies, voted Friday to increase production by around 2 million barrels per day (bpd) from August to December 2021 and to extend the cuts remaining until the end of 2022, instead of ending in April 2022, OPEC + sources said. The UAE has agreed to release more oil into the market but has refused to support further cuts. Talks resume Monday, OPEC + said in a statement. In response to the destruction of oil demand caused by the COVID crisis, OPEC + agreed last year to cut production by nearly 10 million bpd from May 2020, with the intention of phasing out restrictions by the end of April 2022. Reductions now amount to around 5.8 million bpd. If the UAE blocks a deal, the remaining cuts would likely stay in place, although there is a slim chance the pact will collapse and all countries can pump as much as they want. Alternatively, the group could agree to increase production until the end of 2021 but postpone discussion of extending the deal beyond April 2022. OPEC + sources said the UAE had proposed that. Reference OPEC + sources said the UAE has complained that its baseline from which the cuts are calculated was initially too low, an issue it had raised previously but was willing to tolerate if the deal ended in April 2022 but not if it lasted any longer. OPEC + sources have said the UAE wants its benchmark production to be set at 3.84 million bpd compared to 3.168 million bpd currently. The UAE has ambitious production plans, investing billions of dollars to increase capacity. The OPEC + pact left around 30% of the UAE’s capacity unused, according to sources close to UAE thinking. The UAE argued that it was not the only one asking for a higher benchmark, as other countries such as Azerbaijan, Kuwait, Kazakhstan and Nigeria had requested and received new ones. reference levels since the agreement was reached last year. In preparation for this week’s meetings, OPEC + sources said Russia was insisting on releasing more oil into the market as higher prices encouraged growth in rival U.S. shale production – which tends to have need higher prices to be economical. OPEC chief Saudi Arabia took a more cautious approach, saying fewer barrels should be released given the uncertainties that remained over the course of the pandemic due to the variants of the coronavirus causing new ones. epidemics.

