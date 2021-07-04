Can food delivery work for everyone?

This article is part of Technology newsletter. You can register here to receive it during the week.

For many people and restaurants, food delivery was a lifeline when in-person meals felt too risky or were closed during the pandemic. This habit seems to be here to stay, and now everyone involved is trying to figure out how to make the delivery business work for them.

My colleague Kate Conger wrote on the resilience of food delivery on Friday as the coronavirus pandemic eases in the United States. She explained to me how restaurants and app companies like Uber Eats and DoorDash are reinventing post-pandemic home delivery and dealing with complaints, including the fees and complexities that disrupt restaurants and some. the guests.

Shira: Many restaurants in the United States say people are pack their dining rooms again and that restaurant delivery orders have not declined significantly from pandemic levels. How can both happen?

Kate: It is clear that many people have found these delivery apps useful during the pandemic and are ready to continue using them even if it costs them more. I’m hesitant to predict if pandemic behavior will persist forever, but I think the DoorDash executive I interviewed is probably right: it’s often difficult for people to back down from activities they find practical. .