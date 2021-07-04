Stock markets resume on Monday





Trading will remain open for three hours during the lockdown

Posted:

04 July 2021 11:35:53

Update:

04 July 2021 12:25:33



The country’s stock markets will pick up tomorrow (Monday) after a four-day hiatus, including weekly and banking holidays, officials said. Trading and settlement activity will remain open for three hours from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., according to banks, during the stricter government-imposed lockdown from Thursday. Trading on the exchanges will start at 10:00 a.m. as usual and continue until 1:00 p.m. instead of the normal 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.



The pre-opening and post-closing sessions will take place from 9.45 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 1.15 p.m. respectively. The new schedule will be maintained until further notice, the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) said in a statement. The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) will also follow the DSE’s decision, officials said. The market remained closed on Thursday July 1 due to a public holiday. It was decided to keep the bank closed on Sunday (July 4) in addition to the weekly Friday and Saturday holidays. Trading in the capital markets remained closed for those four days in agreement with the banks as stock trading is linked to the banking service, a DSE official said. The exchanges are also discouraging clients from rushing into the brokerage and further encouraging trading through mobile apps and other internet-based devices in the context of the current situation. Meanwhile, the stock markets performed well on June 30 (Wednesday), the last trading session of fiscal year 2020-2021 despite the upward trend in viral infections and deaths in the country. The DSEX, the main index of the DSE, jumped 108 points or 1.78% to 6,150, the highest in 41 months. The other two indices – the DS30 index and the DSE Shariah index (DSES) – also followed suit to close at 2,208 and 1,314 points, after respective increases of 22.55 points and 16.35 points. Turnover also increased 22% to Tk 14.07 billion on June 30, compared to Tk 11.48 billion the previous day. Of the issues traded, 307 rose, 41 declined and 23 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor. The CSE port city stock exchange also ended higher with the CSE All Share Price Index – CASPI rising 321 points to 17,795 while the Selective Categories – CSCX index rose 192 points to end at 10,695. Here, too, the winners beat the losers as 247 issues closed higher, 51 fell and 18 remained unchanged. The port city stock exchange traded 29.23 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover of Tk 788 million on June 30. Market participants said the regulatory decision to keep the market open under a strict country-wide lockdown and to keep the undisclosed silver investment opportunity in the capital market contributed to the rise of the market. [email protected]





