Everything Geeky – New Sports Betting App is Favorite | Local News

KINGSPORT I’m not much of a gamer. I like to play it safe with my money.

Much to the chagrin of many of my friends, I didn’t manage to make a single bet when I went to Las Vegas earlier this year. Not a spin on the roulette wheel or a pull on the slot machine handle. Buying occasional lottery tickets matches the scope of my gambling activity.

That’s why you’ll probably scratch your head when I explain the purpose of this column: A new sports betting app is in the works with big names in tech lined up on the funding side of the equation.

The app is called Wagr and the company behind it was founded last year just before the start of the pandemic. It’s a small start-up with one of the founders living in Boston, the other in Miami and their marketing specialist (to whom I spoke) in Chicago.

Wagr hopes to reinvent sports betting from an isolating experience designed for gamers to one focused on social interaction and friendly competition, all in one intuitive and easy-to-use app. You don’t need to have a vast knowledge of sports betting to use Wagr, and the company hopes to target casual gaming fans as a user base.

The company also believes users will be willing to pay platform fees for the app and expects to charge a fee in line with what traditional casinos take. Wagr will not win money on lost bets, said Geoff Doyle, marketing specialist for Wagr.

The existing offerings that were in the market were not designed for (our founders). If you access those apps, you’re greeted with a wall of confusing numbers that really don’t mean much to most people, Doyle said. When I started I didn’t know what it meant. I felt confused and nervous about using them. It was not a good experience which was suitable for me and a large group of people.

For the moment, the application has not been uploaded. The company is going through the regulatory process in Tennessee and Virginia (the top two states on its list) and hopefully will know something about its claim soon.

However, if you go to their website – www.wagr.us – you will get a preview of the app’s appearance once it is launched. It’s more like Facebook or Twitter than a budget spreadsheet or stock feed.

When you access the app, you are greeted by all the games played that day. And were only making point spread bets at that point, Doyle said. This is in an effort to make it as user-friendly as possible and understandable to novices.

It’s good to know. I’m getting point spreads, but the above-below thing confused me. You will also be able to form teams within the app of friends or family members or fans of a specific team and bet within the different teams.

What I love about the game are betting with friends, social engagement, and the jokes that go with it, Doyle said. Instead of betting against the house like other apps, we match you up with a real person on the other side of the bet.

The company successfully raised $ 4 million in seed funding from Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanians 776 Ventures, Greycroft, Pear Ventures, Brad Martin (former CEO of Saks Inc.) and Justin Mateen (co-founder of Saks Inc.) Tinder). Gary Loveman, the former CEO of Caesars Entertainment, is an advisor to Wagr.

These established names definitely give the company a boost in credibility and trust in the app.

Doyle believes that there is a cultural shift in the United States when it comes to gambling, that the activity is not only becoming more common, but more acceptable to the majority of people. This is where Wagr hopes to clinch gold by providing an easier playing option for the more casual sports fan.

Basically me, I guess.

We were trying to develop an inclusive platform and you don’t have to have betting experience, Doyle said. People want to have fun and compete with other people and not just against the house in an isolated experience.