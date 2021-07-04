Business
Chicken recall for risk of listeria contamination
Tyson Foods is recalling approximately 8.5 million pounds of frozen and cooked chicken products for possible listeria contamination.
The company and the United States Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall on Saturday night.
The recall includes Tyson brand and private label restaurant products, including Jets Pizza, Caseys General Store, Marcos Pizza and Little Caesars.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also released a food safety alert claiming that products that have been shipped nationwide to retailers and institutions, including hospitals, nursing homes, restaurants and schools, may be linked to a listeria outbreak that has caused three diseases and one death.
We are taking this precautionary measure out of prudence and in accordance with our commitment to safety, ”said Scott Brooks, Tyson Foods senior vice president, food safety and quality assurance, in a comment. Press release.
According to Tyson Foods, the affected products were manufactured at a plant in Dexter, Missouri, between December 26 and April 13.
A list of retailers who sold the affected products was not available on Saturday and will be posted on the USDA website in the future, according to Tyson’s press release.
The company said it had worked with the USDA on the recall and said that “while there is no conclusive evidence that the products were contaminated at the time of shipment, the voluntary recall is being initiated out of caution.” .
Each package of the recalled products bears the establishment code P-7089. A complete list of recalled products is posted on the USDA website and Tysonfoods.com.
The USDA said consumers should not eat the products and should throw them away or return them. The CDC advises companies not to serve or sell the recalled products.
No other Tyson products are affected by the recall, including, but not limited to, Tyson brand fresh chicken; frozen raw chicken products or chicken nuggets, the company said.
Consumers with questions about the recall can call or text 1-855-382-3101, the company said, noting that customer service representatives will be available Sunday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CDT.
Chicken Listeria Outbreak
According to the CDC, the three people sick in this outbreak ate food served in a long-term care facility or hospital between April 6 and June 5. Two illnesses occurred in Texas and the other case in Delaware.
When two or more people contract “the same disease from the same contaminated food or drink, the event is called a foodborne illness outbreak”. CDC says.
Listeria can cause common food poisoning symptoms, such as diarrhea and fever, according to the CDC. But it can also cause a serious illness, known as invasive listeriosis, when the bacteria spread beyond the intestine to other parts of the body.
Symptoms of a serious illness usually appear one to four weeks after eating contaminated food, but symptoms can appear as late as 10 weeks after.
Adults 65 years of age or older, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems are at a higher risk for serious illness from listeria, according to the CDC.
Tyson Foods 2021 Chicken Recall
The following products are included in the recall, which, in addition to products sold in stores nationwide, includes chicken distributed to restaurants and institutions, including hospitals, nursing homes, restaurants and hospitals. schools.
Find the product codes and date codes of the affected products on the USDA list.
- 20 oz bag Tyson fully cooked, boneless, skinless shredded chicken breast with rib meat, seasoned, smoke flavor added
- 22 oz bag Tyson Fully Baked Diced Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast with Ribs, Seasoned
- 12 oz Bag Tyson Boneless Skinless Fully Cooked Fajita Chicken Breast Strips with Smoked Rib Meat Flavor and Caramel Color Added
- 22 oz Bag Tyson Boneless Skinless Fully Cooked Chicken Breast Strips with Ribs, Seasoned Smoke Flavor
- 12 oz bag Tyson Fully baked Boneless skinless roast chicken breast with rib meat, seasoned
- 12 Pound Bag Tyson Boneless Skinless Fully Cooked Shredded Chicken Breasts with Rib Meat
- 10 Pound Bag Jets Pizza Fully Baked, Seasoned, Boneless, Skinless Fajita Diced Chicken Breasts with Rib Meat
- 10 Pound Bag Tyson Fully Cooked Diced Grilled Chicken Breast with Rib Meat
- 39.93 lb bag Tyson Fully Cooked, Seasoned, Grilled Boneless, CN Skinless Chicken Fajita Strips
- 10 Pound Bag Fully Cooked Tyson, All Natural, Low Sodium, Boneless, Skinless, Pulled Black & White Chicken
- 10 Pound Bag Fully Cooked Tyson, Low Sodium, Boneless, Skinless, Shredded White Chicken
- 10 Pound Bag Fully Cooked Tyson, Low Sodium, Boneless, Skinless Pulled Chicken Natural Proportion
- 10 Pound Bag Fully Cooked Tyson, Low Sodium, All Natural “Diced Chicken Natural Proportion
- 10 Pound Bag Fully Cooked Tyson, Low Sodium “Diced White Chicken
- 10 Pound Bag Tyson Fully Cooked Grilled Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast Strips with Rib Meat, for Fajitas
- 10 Pound Bag Tyson Fully Cooked Grilled Chicken Breast Strips with Rib Meat
- 8 Pound Bag Fully Cooked Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast Strips with Rib Meat
- Caseys General Store 10 Pound Bag Fully Cooked Grilled Chicken Breast Strips with Ribs
- 10 Pound Bag Tyson Fully Cooked, Wood Fired Seasoned, Diced, Grilled, Boneless, Skinless, Chicken Breasts with Ribs, Smoke Flavor Added
- 7.5 lb bag Fully Cooked Boneless Skinless Grilled Chicken Breast Strips with Ribs
- 10 Pound Bag Marcos Pizza, Fully Cooked, Sliced Chicken Breast Strips with Ribs, Smoke Flavor Added
- 10 Pound Bag Fully Cooked Tyson, Wood Fired Seasoning, Grilled Chicken Breast Strips with Ribs, Smoke Flavor Added
- 12 Pound Bag Tyson Fully Cooked Boneless Skinless Shredded Chicken Breast with Rib Meat
- 10.32 Pound Bag Fully Cooked Tyson All Natural Low Sodium Boneless Skinless Black and White Pulled Chicken
- 10 Pound Bag Little Caesars Fully Cooked Chicken Wing Sections
- 10 Pound Bag Tyson Fully Cooked Boneless Charcoal Grilled Chicken Meat for Fajitas
- 30-pound bag Tyson Fully cooked, boneless, skinless Dark chicken fajita strips Added smoke flavor
- 30 Pound Bag Tyson Fully Cooked, Roasted, Grill Marked, All Natural Boneless, Skinless Chicken Thigh Strips
- 10 Pound Bag Fully Cooked Tyson, Low Sodium, Boneless, Skinless, Black and White Pulled Chicken
- 12 Pound Bag Tyson Boneless Skinless Fully Cooked Shredded Chicken Breast with Rib Meat
