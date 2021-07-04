Stocks bet on cyclical boom led by PSDP







KARACHI: Equities are seen climbing higher betting on a higher allocation from the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) which has led to a cyclical boom in the sector, brokers said. The KSE-100 stock index on the Pakistan Stock Exchange closed at 47,686 points, up 0.2% or 83 points week over week. Brokerage firm Arif Habib Limited, in its weekly stock review, said the market is expected to perform well in fiscal 22 due to forecasts of robust earnings growth in the cement, steel and related sectors in a context of strong cyclical demand driven by a historically high PSDP allocation and the focus on the Naya Pakistan housing program. , anticipation of an automobile and refinery policy, lower oil prices supporting the E&P sector, and the start of monetary tightening, which should again arouse the interest of commercial banks. The market also gained momentum on the first day of the new fiscal year, wiping out earlier losses. Average volumes came in at 622 million shares, down 10% week-on-week, while average traded value stood at $ 107 million, down 4% from a week to week. The market remained limited during the week with volatile trading due to the end of June close and portfolio adjustment. In addition, as the federal budget debate progressed to final stages in Parliament, a certain rigidity was observed in the political climate. However, the budget was adopted by majority vote. Foreign sales continued this week, reaching $ 8.4 million from a net sale of $ 7.9 million last week. Sales were observed in commercial banks ($ 3.2 million) and other sectors ($ 1.4 million). Domestically, large purchases were reported by individuals ($ 13.6 million) and businesses ($ 13.4 million). Circular debt in the electricity sector affected market sentiment, which reached up to Rs 2,380 trillion in April 2021. For circular debt payment, the IMF allowed the inclusion of a 10% provision in the budget as a circular debt surcharge while Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin suggested reducing it by increasing the demand for electricity through industrial growth within 6-7 years. Maintaining a time bomb for 6-7 years is not appropriate, it will not only include heavy interest added to the annual debt service repayments of countries, but also the ever increasing debt burden, said Ateeq Ur Rehman. , economic and financial analyst. This is serious business. The government should identify and rectify the flaws and seek a solution to stop the circular debt to accumulate further and refrain from passing this burden on to consumers or ordinary men. We are heavily taxed electricity consumers in the region. The government’s cut on electricity tariffs will reduce the extreme financial hardship facing human lives in the country, Rehman added. Sectoral positive contributions came from technology (105 points), pharma (68 points), food and personal care (51 points), tobacco (22 points) and insurance (14 points). While the sectors that contributed negatively were commercial banking (46 points), power generation and distribution (44 points), oil and gas exploration companies (39 points), oil and gas marketing (36 points) and refineries (18 points). The positive contributors in terms of scripts were TRG (88 points), AGP (54 points), LUCK (41 points), UNITY (37 points) and MEBL (25 points). The negative contributors in terms of scripts were HBL (67 points), HUBC (65 points), UBL (38 points), OGDC (35 points) and HASCOL (34 points).



