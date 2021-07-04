Lead the way to financial independence with these unstoppable actions

The stock market can be volatile at times, and it certainly doesn’t go up every year. But when you look at it over the long haul, there is arguably no better wealth creator on the planet.

Since 1980, invest in a S&P 500 the tracking index would have produced an average annual total return, including dividends, of over 11%. In other words, you are doubling your money in less than seven years, with dividend reinvestment.

The best thing about putting money in to work in the market is that you don’t have to start with a fortune to end up making one. It’s just about buying game-changing companies and holding on to those investments for a very long time.

If you’re ready to forge your path to financial independence, the following four unstoppable actions can help you reach your goal.

Square

Ready or not, we are witnessing a war on cash and a payments revolution taking shape before our eyes. When the dust settles, the fintech stock Square (NYSE: SQ) is expected to become one of the leading providers of cashless / digital payments.

Square is probably best known for its ecosystem of sellers. This is the segment that provides point-of-sale devices, analytics, loans, and other tools to help businesses grow. In the seven years leading up to the pandemic, the gross payment volume (GPV) on its network grew from $ 6.5 billion to $ 106.2 billion. While the seller ecosystem has long been targeting small traders, GPV trends show that large traders (those with annualized GPV above $ 125,000) now represent the majority of all GPVs on the network. Bigger traders should result in a higher gross margin over time.

But make no mistake, the show’s star is the peer-to-peer digital payment platform Cash App. Between the end of 2017 and the end of 2020, the monthly number of active Cash App users increased by more than 400% to reach 36 million. This hyper-growing payments platform enables Square to generate income from fees, transfers and merchant investments (including Bitcoinexchange). With Square making $ 41 in gross profit per Cash App user and spending less than $ 5 to attract each new user, the profit potential here is incredibly high.

Vertex Pharmaceutical

Biotech stocks sell for a dime a dozen. But a profitable, cash-rich biotech company with a successful track record in developing drugs for hard-to-treat diseases … that’s a description that sums it up. Vertex Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: VRTX).

Where Vertex has really made its mark is in the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) – a genetic condition characterized by the production of thick mucus that can clog the lungs and pancreas. Although there is no cure for cystic fibrosis, Vertex has developed several generations of gene-based cystic fibrosis therapies, each of which improves patients’ lung function. The latest, the Trikafta combination therapy, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration five months ahead of schedule. At its peak, this drug, which targets around 90% of cystic fibrosis patients, could generate annual sales of $ 6 billion (or more).

Developing a long range of successful treatments in a difficult to treat space has allowed Vertex to build up a war chest. He ended March with $ 6.9 billion in cash and cash equivalents, which is more than enough to fund his research on nearly a dozen compounds developed in-house. Additionally, this money will likely be used to acquire other therapies and to diversify Vertex’s revenue channels.

CrowdStrike Holdings

Like Square, the cybersecurity stock CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) is at the center of a growing and transforming industry. With the pandemic moving businesses online and into the cloud faster than ever, the need to protect business and consumer data from orchestrated attacks is even greater. This is where CrowdStrike steps up.

CrowdStrike’s cloud-native Falcon platform is remarkable. Powered by artificial intelligence and integrated with the cloud, Falcon is designed to be faster and more efficient than on-premises security solutions in identifying and responding to threats. In any given week, Falcon oversees 6 trillion events, allowing the service to grow exponentially smarter over time.

Evidence of Falcon’s success is clearly visible in CrowdStrike’s operational performance. It retains 98% of its customers and 64% of its customers purchased at least four cloud module subscriptions in the first fiscal quarter (up from 9% four years earlier). Cybersecurity-based subscription margins are already juicy – and they get even sweeter when existing customers spend more each year. While still in the early stages of growth, CrowdStrike has already met its long-term subscription gross margin goal.

Berkshire Hathaway

A proven way to make money for more than five decades has been to straddle the Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett. Since taking over as Berkshire in the mid-1960s, Buffett has run his business at an average annual return of 20%. In total, we are talking about a gain of over 2,800,000%, as well as the creation of over $ 500 billion in shareholder value.

Let’s say the obvious: when you buy a stake in Berkshire Hathaway, you allow Warren Buffett to manage part of your portfolio. Buffett is not foolproof, but he does a lot of things as an investor that yield positive results. He takes stakes in companies with clear competitive advantages and he sticks to industries and sectors that he knows inside and out. Most importantly, the Oracle of Omaha buys with the intention of holding for a very long time.

Warren Buffett is also a big supporter of the numbers game. In other words, if recessions are part of the normal business cycle, they tend to be short lived. By comparison, periods of economic expansion typically last for years. Buffett has anchored Berkshire Hathaway’s more than $ 300 billion investment portfolio with cyclical tech, financial and consumer staples companies that will undoubtedly benefit from these long periods of economic expansion. .