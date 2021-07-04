Business
Lead the way to financial independence with these unstoppable actions
The stock market can be volatile at times, and it certainly doesn’t go up every year. But when you look at it over the long haul, there is arguably no better wealth creator on the planet.
Since 1980, invest in a S&P 500 the tracking index would have produced an average annual total return, including dividends, of over 11%. In other words, you are doubling your money in less than seven years, with dividend reinvestment.
The best thing about putting money in to work in the market is that you don’t have to start with a fortune to end up making one. It’s just about buying game-changing companies and holding on to those investments for a very long time.
If you’re ready to forge your path to financial independence, the following four unstoppable actions can help you reach your goal.
Square
Ready or not, we are witnessing a war on cash and a payments revolution taking shape before our eyes. When the dust settles, the fintech stock Square (NYSE: SQ) is expected to become one of the leading providers of cashless / digital payments.
Square is probably best known for its ecosystem of sellers. This is the segment that provides point-of-sale devices, analytics, loans, and other tools to help businesses grow. In the seven years leading up to the pandemic, the gross payment volume (GPV) on its network grew from $ 6.5 billion to $ 106.2 billion. While the seller ecosystem has long been targeting small traders, GPV trends show that large traders (those with annualized GPV above $ 125,000) now represent the majority of all GPVs on the network. Bigger traders should result in a higher gross margin over time.
But make no mistake, the show’s star is the peer-to-peer digital payment platform Cash App. Between the end of 2017 and the end of 2020, the monthly number of active Cash App users increased by more than 400% to reach 36 million. This hyper-growing payments platform enables Square to generate income from fees, transfers and merchant investments (including Bitcoinexchange). With Square making $ 41 in gross profit per Cash App user and spending less than $ 5 to attract each new user, the profit potential here is incredibly high.
Vertex Pharmaceutical
Biotech stocks sell for a dime a dozen. But a profitable, cash-rich biotech company with a successful track record in developing drugs for hard-to-treat diseases … that’s a description that sums it up. Vertex Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: VRTX).
Where Vertex has really made its mark is in the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) – a genetic condition characterized by the production of thick mucus that can clog the lungs and pancreas. Although there is no cure for cystic fibrosis, Vertex has developed several generations of gene-based cystic fibrosis therapies, each of which improves patients’ lung function. The latest, the Trikafta combination therapy, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration five months ahead of schedule. At its peak, this drug, which targets around 90% of cystic fibrosis patients, could generate annual sales of $ 6 billion (or more).
Developing a long range of successful treatments in a difficult to treat space has allowed Vertex to build up a war chest. He ended March with $ 6.9 billion in cash and cash equivalents, which is more than enough to fund his research on nearly a dozen compounds developed in-house. Additionally, this money will likely be used to acquire other therapies and to diversify Vertex’s revenue channels.
CrowdStrike Holdings
Like Square, the cybersecurity stock CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) is at the center of a growing and transforming industry. With the pandemic moving businesses online and into the cloud faster than ever, the need to protect business and consumer data from orchestrated attacks is even greater. This is where CrowdStrike steps up.
CrowdStrike’s cloud-native Falcon platform is remarkable. Powered by artificial intelligence and integrated with the cloud, Falcon is designed to be faster and more efficient than on-premises security solutions in identifying and responding to threats. In any given week, Falcon oversees 6 trillion events, allowing the service to grow exponentially smarter over time.
Evidence of Falcon’s success is clearly visible in CrowdStrike’s operational performance. It retains 98% of its customers and 64% of its customers purchased at least four cloud module subscriptions in the first fiscal quarter (up from 9% four years earlier). Cybersecurity-based subscription margins are already juicy – and they get even sweeter when existing customers spend more each year. While still in the early stages of growth, CrowdStrike has already met its long-term subscription gross margin goal.
Berkshire Hathaway
A proven way to make money for more than five decades has been to straddle the Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett. Since taking over as Berkshire in the mid-1960s, Buffett has run his business at an average annual return of 20%. In total, we are talking about a gain of over 2,800,000%, as well as the creation of over $ 500 billion in shareholder value.
Let’s say the obvious: when you buy a stake in Berkshire Hathaway, you allow Warren Buffett to manage part of your portfolio. Buffett is not foolproof, but he does a lot of things as an investor that yield positive results. He takes stakes in companies with clear competitive advantages and he sticks to industries and sectors that he knows inside and out. Most importantly, the Oracle of Omaha buys with the intention of holding for a very long time.
Warren Buffett is also a big supporter of the numbers game. In other words, if recessions are part of the normal business cycle, they tend to be short lived. By comparison, periods of economic expansion typically last for years. Buffett has anchored Berkshire Hathaway’s more than $ 300 billion investment portfolio with cyclical tech, financial and consumer staples companies that will undoubtedly benefit from these long periods of economic expansion. .
This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Challenging an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.
Sources
2/ https://www.fool.com/investing/2021/07/04/financial-independence-with-unstoppable-stocks/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]