Millennials and the future of the Nigerian Stock Exchange

By Fiyin Osinbajo

A recent article published by Helen Oji of the Guardian newspaper expressed concern about the future of the Nigerian stock market in the face of waning interest from millennials who are increasingly turning to alternative micro investment options. -finance, financial technology and cryptocurrencies. Stakeholders would be concerned about the loss of market patronage to the exit of the older generation, which so far constitutes the largest segment of investors.

This article piqued my interest and reflected the outlook of millennial investors I had interacted with in the past who laughed and sighed when I suggested the Nigerian stock market as a viable investment option. What I found most disturbing was the stark contrast between young Nigerian investors and my colleagues at a business school in the UK, who constantly harassed me to seek investment.

opportunities for them in Nigeria. This article examines the long-term potential of Nigerian stocks and aims to predict growth patterns by analyzing policies, social trends, and economic data.

A 2008 study examined the link between stock market performance and economic growth in Malaysia using annual real GDP growth data and the Kuala Lumpur Composite Index. The results revealed that the causality runs from the stock market to economic activity and not the other way around. Therefore, policymakers have an important role to play in ensuring the smooth functioning and growth of financial markets. In recent times, a large portion of global stock trading volumes has been driven by retail trade due to the democratization of market access by fintech applications. For example, Robin Hood, a no-cost trading app, recorded $ 350 billion in trades in 2020 alone. Several mobile trading apps have been launched in Nigeria in recent years, resulting in increased trading volumes. retail in the Nigerian market.

stock exchange (NSE).

One of the biggest events in the fin-tech space in recent times has been the first issuance of a sub-broker license for digital platforms to Chaka (a retail application). In December 2020, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) issued a statement prohibiting Chaka from trading outside the regulatory jurisdiction of the Commission and without required registration, as required by the Investment and Securities Act 2007. movable.

This follows a draft publication released by the SEC in July 2020 containing proposed rules for collaboration between fintech operators and brokers.

Chaka naturally did not realize the need to obtain the license, which led to their temporary ban. Subsequently, a fruitful dialogue between Chaka and the SEC led to a resolution and Chaka became the first company to obtain a sub-broker license for digital platforms.

According to TechCabal, the CEO of Chakas noted upon obtaining the license that Weve has established a great relationship with SEC which we believe will benefit the entire ecosystem going forward.

This is a major victory for the fintech space, as there is now a clear regulatory framework in which innovators and investors can work. The SEC has a major role in promoting the development and expansion of the stock markets in the coming years; Ensuring smooth communication with stakeholders will be an important factor in growing investor confidence and the market as a whole.

The Nigerian Stock Exchange was founded in 1961 and has 161 listed companies in a number of sectors. Many companies are market leaders on the continent and have significantly expanded their operations with Nigeria as a base. For example, Access Bank started in Nigeria and now has branches in Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Kenya, Rwanda, Gambia, Sierra Leone, Zambia and UK. Many other NSE companies, such as Dangote Cement, UBA, and Oando, have experienced similar growth and expansion. If this trend continues, it is fair to assume that Nigerian companies will hold a significant market share of the major

Industries. While many young Nigerians have turned away from NSE, several foreign investors have realized Nigeria’s potential and capitalized on its growth. The 2nd, 3rd and 4th shareholders of Zenith Bank are Invesco Limited, Russel Invest Management Limited and Mirae Global Asset Investments. These three companies are based in New York and London. Most of the blue-chip NSE companies have similar ownership models and in my opinion this poses a significant risk to the country’s future growth. It could be argued that if foreign companies increase their dominance in the NSE, Nigeria will miss out on much of the big business dividends as they would be repatriated to investors outside the country. A number of Nigerian companies such as GT Bank and Seplat Petroleum Development Company have been able to secure dual listings on the NSE and the London Stock Exchange (LSE). These have provided access to a much larger pool of investors who have acquired stocks in large quantities and driven up prices in recent years. The Seplats share price fell from 200 naira per share in January 2016 to 700 naira in June 2021.

The 2008 global crash caused the Dow to lose $ 1.2 trillion in a single day. At this point, investors panicked their stocks and left the market in droves. While this was the point of maximum loss, it was also the point of maximum opportunity, and the few who recognized it were able to capitalize and multiply their wealth over the following years. Warren Buffet was one of those investors; during the financial crisis, he bought large amounts of shares of American companies, and these investments were mainly responsible for making him one of the richest people in the world.

In 1979, India experienced its worst recession to date due to drought, falling oil prices and political instability. The BSE SENSEX is an index made up of 30 major companies on the Bombay Stock Exchange. SENSEX has been one of the best performing indices in the world, offering a compound annual growth rate of 16.1% from 1979 to 2019.

shocks at various times during this period led to temporary weakness, an investment of 10,000 in 1979 would have yielded a return of over 45,000,000 in 2019. The macroeconomic similarities and current economic challenges of Nigeria lead me to believe that we are at a similar crossroads to India in 1979. Although many NSE companies offer value and are growing rapidly, they are significantly undervalued. Investors who capitalize on low stock prices and accumulate stocks in leading companies in the market may suffer the same fate as those who invested in India after its greatest recession and global equities in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis.

One of my favorite metrics for analyzing stocks is the price to book ratio. According to Investopedia, “Companies use the price-to-book ratio (P / E ratio) to compare a company’s market capitalization to its book value. It is calculated by dividing the company’s share price by its book value per share (BVPS) ”. Book value per share is obtained by subtracting a company’s total liabilities from its total assets. If a company

the price / book ratio is one, its share capital is equal to its assets less its liabilities and the company is reasonably valued. A stock with a price to book ratio of 3 or less is generally considered a good buy. However, the retail frenzy surrounding global equities has led companies to high price-to-book ratios of late. For example, Tesla’s P / B ratio is currently 26; this means that Tesla’s share capital is valued at 26 times its assets minus its debts. This leads me to believe that Tesla and many other similar companies are overrated. On the other side of the coin are Nigerian companies. The average P / B ratio of Nigerian banks is currently 0.4. As such, the average Nigerian bank is valued at 60% less than its assets minus its liabilities.

While I agree with Ms. Oji’s observation of low youth participation, I do not believe that this lack of participation will lead to the loss of relevance and eventual extinction of the Nigerian stock market. Instead, I’m led to believe that the country could lose dividends and control over Nigeria’s biggest companies if current patterns of shareholder demographics are maintained.

Fiyin Osinbajo is a tech entrepreneur