Timely Stock Sales Raise Concern





Company executives saved millions of dollars by selling large chunks of stocks just before the stock started to underperform, new research suggests company officials cash in when bad luck hits. imminent. When company insiders used pre-set stock trading plans to quickly sell $ 50 million or more in a single day, the company’s shares subsequently underperformed their peers by 3.19%. over the next month and 5.75% over the next six months, according to research by Daniel Taylor, professor of accounting at the Wharton School and director of its forensic analysis lab. The study looked at corporate insiders who sold shares within 60 days of adopting a so-called 10b5-1 plan. These plans allow executives, board members and other company insiders to sell shares within a predetermined time frame and price range. They are supposed to serve as a safe haven from insider trading offenses by defining stock transactions passively. But critics say the plans can be programmed to trigger stock sales when it is in the best interests of executives. Taylor is among a group of academics who say they have found red flags in sales of corporate insider shares in recent months. Their research is gaining attention as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission begins drafting regulations to demand more transparency in how company insiders trade. In June, Gary Gensler, chairman of the SEC, mentionned he had asked agency staff for a rule to “refresh” regulations 10b5-1 which were finalized in 2000. Company executives routinely deal with sensitive, non-public information and are paid primarily in shares – a combination that “creates a real risk that executives’ transactions are influenced by inside information,” said Caroline Crenshaw, SEC Commissioner , in an interview. She applauded Gensler’s call for new 10b5-1 regulation, and said previously, companies had to declare adoption of a plan. “The biggest element of these 10b5-1 plans is confidence in the markets. [and] knowing that this is a fair system and that the executives are not there just to make money for themselves, ”she said. The largest share sales in Taylor’s sample, $ 50 million or more, heralded the largest share price underperformance in the months to come. With the 10b5-1 plan’s protection from insider trading, “the SEC gave the executives a shield, and they used it like a sword,” Taylor said. Concerns over the timing of executives’ share sales were highlighted last year when Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer, cashed in shares on the same day the company announced positive news on Covid vaccines. -19. A surge in the Pfizer share price resulted in a salary of $ 5.6 million for Bourla. The company said at the time that the sale of shares was the result of a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan. After the sale, a group of senators, including Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, called on the SEC to improve disclosure rules. “Misuse of 10b5-1 plans appears to create significant inconvenience for other investors,” Warren and two colleagues mentionned in a letter to the SEC in February. Research suggests that companies trigger stock sales for executives when they have good news to disclose and the stock price rises. Joshua Mitts, a law professor at Columbia University, published an article last year that found that the number and dollar amount of stocks sold under a 10b5-1 plan were higher when de good news was leaked. The healthcare industry had the highest volume of sales when a company released good news, he said.

