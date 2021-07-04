G-20 discuss corporate tax, Xpeng debut in Hong Kong, AI in Shanghai

Welcome to your week in Asia.

After a one-year postponement, Summer Olympics festivities are in full swing in Japan this week, as the Torch Relay enters its final leg, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach arrives, and Tokyo is on. on the verge of breaking out of nearly three months of COVID restrictions.

Chinese technology will be another key topic, with industry leaders meeting to discuss artificial intelligence in Shanghai, Huawei Technologies speaking about the environmental sustainability of its operations and electric vehicle maker start-up Xpeng doing so. its debut on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

MONDAY

Hong Kong’s Security and “Prosperity”

Days after a local law school brought together academics to discuss how Hong Kong’s national security law transformed the city’s legal system, the Hong Kong Department of Justice brings together the top Beijing representatives, senior Chinese officials and others for a legal forum on the controversial status under the theme “Security brings prosperity.”

TUESDAY

Australia’s purchase of bonds

The board of directors of the Royal Bank of Australia is expected to expand the bank’s bond buying program. With weak wage growth and inflation at 1.2%, board members deemed it “premature” to end the program, which expires in September, according to the minutes of their June meeting.

WEDNESDAY

The Chinese AI Agenda

Tech leaders will gather for the annual World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai for four days to discuss industry trends and showcase new projects, with a self-guided minibus from SenseTime among the attractions charged. Organizers have yet to release a list of speakers, but Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon and Huawei rotating chairman Ken Hu are reportedly participating. Over the past few years, the conference has featured high-profile appearances from Tesla’s Elon Musk, Alibaba Group Holding founder Jack Ma, Tencent Holdings chairman Pony Ma, and Baidu chief Robin Li.

Samsung sends signals

Analysts expect Samsung Electronics to post a 40% jump in operating profit when it releases its forecast for its upcoming results for the quarter that ended last week. Although rising memory chip prices have given Samsung a boost, smartphone shipments are expected to have been affected by lower demand in India and a production halt in Vietnam, with production falling to less than 60%. million handsets versus 76 million the previous quarter.

Xpeng goes to Hong Kong

Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng is making its Hong Kong Stock Exchange debut after raising $ 1.8 billion in its first sale of local stocks. The company is expected to be the first to have a “double primary” listing in Hong Kong and New York, after valuing its new shares at a 4.1% discount from their last closing price on the New York Stock Exchange. .

Its opening day display is likely to influence whether Chinese peers Li Auto and Nio, among other mainland companies, follow in its footsteps to protect against forced delisting from U.S. stock exchanges.

THURSDAY

Bach is back in Japan

Any chance of canceling the Olympics will run out when the President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, lands in Tokyo, a day before the start of the final leg of the Olympic Torch Relay. Bach, who gained notoriety in the host country as the Games became unpopular, will self-quarantine for three days before overseeing final preparations for the event and heading to Hiroshima next week.

Fair play? Olympic officials should only isolate themselves for three days, compared to athletes and coaches forced to undergo a quarantine of two weeks.

Huawei supported

While the focus has been on Huawei’s ability to keep its production and sale of telecom network equipment and smartphones under US sanctions, the company wants to talk about another aspect of sustainability: supply chain management and talent retention.

The hiring wave: Instead of bending under pressure from the United States, Huawei has recruited chip engineers, software developers and AI researchers from their homes, Europe and Canada.

FRIDAY

Control the prices of raw materials in China

The surge in China’s producer price index has helped fuel market concerns about global inflationary pressures. Economists expect the country’s PPI growth to remain around 9% in the latest monthly reading – high, but at least not jump higher after authorities intervened to announce crackdowns on hoarding raw materials and to release stored reserves. Consumer inflation is expected to remain subdued.

G-20 seizes 15% corporate tax floor

The historic agreement reached by the Group of Seven Major Industrial Nations to establish a minimum 15% corporate tax rate will be discussed at the meeting of finance ministers from the world’s 20 major economies in Italy. After China, India and 128 other governments signed off on the idea at an Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development event last week, chances are good that the Group of 20 will also support the proposal.

WEEKEND

Tokyo is clearing up?

With the daily number of COVID cases in Japan on the rise again, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will have to decide whether to extend a near-state of emergency now covering Tokyo and nine other prefectures which is due to expire on Sunday. Localities used the decrees to demand that alcohol sales end at 7 p.m. and restaurants close at 8 p.m. The public resisted the measures.