Business
Baidu, Tencent, 3M, Halliburton and more
JD.com is one of the largest e-commerce and logistics companies in China.
Zhang Peng | LightRocket | Getty Images
Find out which companies are making the midday headlines.
Didi Shares of Chinese rideshare giant Didi Chuxing plunged more than 20% after China said new users in the country would be unable to download the app while it conducts a cybersecurity review of the business. The investigation came less than a week after the Chinese app was listed on the New York Stock Exchange.
Tencent Music US-traded shares of several Chinese companies were hit on Tuesday after regulators in the country began a review of Didi’s safety. Shares of Tencent Music fell more than 8%, while those of Baidu and JD.com fell more than 4%. Kanzhun and Full Truck Alliance, two smaller companies also under scrutiny by regulators, fell 16% and 17% respectively.
Nov Stocks in the name of Energy fell more than 6% on lower oil prices. West Texas Intermediate crude futures hit their highest level in more than six years earlier in the session before turning negative, weighing on the energy sector overall. Diamondback Energy also slipped about 6%, while Occidental and Halliburton lost more than 6%.
Amazon The e-commerce giant saw its stock rise by more than 3% to lead Big Tech shares higher despite the general weakness in the stock market. Andy Jassy officially took over as CEO on Monday and Jeff Bezos became the executive chairman of the board. This crowns Bezos’ monumental run to lead Amazon since its inception in 1994.
3M Industrials stock fell more than 1% after Credit Suisse lowered it to neutral from outperforming, saying it had concerns about two “hard to quantify liabilities” weighing on 3M, including legal issues . “Despite the fundamental upside potential of a cyclical recovery in global intellectual property and the potential for inventory replenishment, we believe it will be difficult for 3M to regain its premium multiple at this point in the cycle,” said said analyst John Walsh.
The pharmaceutical giant Pfizer saw its stock drop by more than 1.5% after the Israeli Ministry of Health reported that its Covid-19 vaccine showed less effectiveness in preventing infections and symptomatic illnesses while the variant Highly infectious delta is spreading around the world, including Israel. Israel also said the Pfizer vaccine remains effective in preventing serious illness.
The tech giant’s Apple shares rose 0.6% after JPMorgan raised its share price target to $ 170 from $ 165 and said “to start buying stocks again.” The company said that despite the underperformance in the first half of the year, Apple stock has historically outperformed the broader market from July to September, ahead of iPhone launches in the fall, and expects that the actions do the same in 2021.
Tesla shares Tesla fell 3.7% despite JPMorgan raising its price target for the automaker on Tuesday morning. The change came after Tesla reported on Friday that global deliveries were slightly ahead of its model.
Frontier Communications Telecommunications cable company stock trades 4% after Goldman Sachs launched its cover with a buy rating, saying it has “an opportunity to create material value by deploying and boosting the penetration of its ber “network.
CNBC's Pippa Stevens, Yun Li, Jesse Pound and Hannah Miao contributed reporting
