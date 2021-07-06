Stock exchange today with Jim Cramer: stay away from Didi, buy Nvidia





Shares fell on Tuesday, ending a seven-game winning streak as Wall Street came out of a long holiday weekend and oil prices fell. Oil had caused the talks between the world’s largest oil producers to explode. U.S. oil prices earlier Tuesday hit a six-year high after OPEC and its allies broke off talks on Monday over an increase in production. The UAE has refused to accept a Saudi-backed deal to increase production, according to reports. Cramer on JPMorgan Stock Catching Didi Shrapnel The fallout from the Chinese investigation into Didi Global (HAVE I GOT) – Get a report not only took a fifth of the value of this company, but the American bank JPMorgan Chase (JPM) – Get a report was also caught in the downturn, as the company leading provider of cash banking services. Jim Cramer of TheStreet wants US regulators to crack down on the bank because “they’re all going to be okay,” Cramer said Tuesday from the New York Stock Exchange floor. “I don’t think they can ever stop China. I think they have to stop the US banks that represent China.” Shares of Beijing-based rideshare company Didi at latest check fell 22% to $ 12.19 after the Chinese government removed the app from the country’s mobile app stores in an investigation on alleged “national data security risks”. Cramer is all about Nvidia Nvidia is the stock to buy in the second half of the year, according to Jim Cramer. “If they get Arm, remember this is not an overlap. Arm has a cell phone. Arm has a PC. You would really have this expansion which would be really a game, a game, a match. for them, “Cramer said Tuesday. Nvidia (NVDA) – Get a report stocks rose on Tuesday after another Wall Street analyst raised its price target to nearly $ 1,000 amid expectations of continued strong demand for video graphics cards. Keybanc analyst John Vinh raised his one-year price target on Nvidia to $ 950 from $ 775, following BMO Capital Markets analyst Ambrish Srivastava, who lifted his target last Thursday. course on the titan of the chip. Nvidia is a stake in Jim Cramer’s portfolio Action Alerts PLUS Investment Club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells NVDA? Find out more now.

