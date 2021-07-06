Business
Nextdoor’s SPAC investor deck paints a picture of massive scale and persistent users – TechCrunch
The PSPC parade continues during this shortened week with news that the Nextdoor community social network will go public through a blank check company. The unicorn will merge with Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II, going public and raising capital at the same time.
According to the former startup, the deal with Khosla-affiliated SPAC will generate gross proceeds of around $ 686 million, including a $ 270 million private investment in public stocks, or PIPE, which is funded by a collection. mutual funds, some before Nextdoor. investors (including Tiger), Sarah Friar, CEO of Nextdoor and Khosla Ventures herself.
In particular, Khosla is not a listed investor in the company by Crunchbase or PitchBook, indicating that even SPACs formed by venture capital firms can search for transactions outside of their parent company’s portfolio.
AT Nextdoor version, the transaction will value the company at a “pro forma equity [valuation] of approximately $ 4.3 billion. That’s a great prize for the company which was recently valued at $ 2.17 billion in a late-2019 $ 170 million Series H series, per PitchBook data. These funds were invested at a fixed pre-monetary valuation of $ 2.0 billion.
So what will public investors have the chance to buy at the new higher price? To answer it, we will have to turn to the company SPAC Investor Deck.
Our general observations are that while Nextdoor’s SPAC deck gets into regular trouble, it does offer a lucid look at the company’s financial performance both in historical terms and in terms of what it could accomplish at the end of the day. to come up. Our usual PSPC card mockery usually doesn’t apply. Let’s get started.
Nextdoor’s SPAC field
We’ll walk through the game in its original slide order to better understand the company’s case for its value today, as well as its future value.
The company starts off with a note that it has 27 million weekly active users (neighbors, in its own language) and claims users in about one in three U.S. households. The argument, then, is that Nextdoor has climb.
A few slides later, Nextdoor details its mission: “To create a smoother world where everyone has a neighborhood they can count on. »While accounts like @BestOfNextdoor could make that mission statement as cohesive as ExxonMobil in saying that its primary goal was, say, reducing atmospheric carbon, we have to take that seriously. The company wants to bring people together. He can’t control what they do from there, as we have all seen. But the fact that the rude people on Nextdoor are a meme stems from the same scale that the company was bragging about.
Nextdoor’s retention figures highlight the number of active users. Here’s how he describes this metric:
These are monthly active users, mind you, not weekly active users, the number the company cited at the top. So the metrics are looser here. And the company counts users as active if they “started a session or opened a content email in the past 30 days.” How conservative is this metric? We let you decide.
The company’s argument for its value continues in the next slide, with Nextdoor noting that users become more active as more people use the service in a neighborhood. It seems obvious, although it is nice, we suppose, to see the company codifying our expectations in the data.
Nextdoor goes on to argue that its user base is separate from that of other social networks and that its users are about as active as those on Twitter, although less active than on major US social networks (Facebook, Snap, Instagram ).
Why go through the exercise of sorting Nextdoor into a social media cabal? Well, here’s why:
Sources
2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/07/06/nextdoors-spac-investor-deck-paints-a-picture-of-sizable-scale-and-sticky-users/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]