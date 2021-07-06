Nextdoor’s SPAC investor deck paints a picture of massive scale and persistent users – TechCrunch

The PSPC parade continues during this shortened week with news that the Nextdoor community social network will go public through a blank check company. The unicorn will merge with Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II, going public and raising capital at the same time.

According to the former startup, the deal with Khosla-affiliated SPAC will generate gross proceeds of around $ 686 million, including a $ 270 million private investment in public stocks, or PIPE, which is funded by a collection. mutual funds, some before Nextdoor. investors (including Tiger), Sarah Friar, CEO of Nextdoor and Khosla Ventures herself.

In particular, Khosla is not a listed investor in the company by Crunchbase or PitchBook, indicating that even SPACs formed by venture capital firms can search for transactions outside of their parent company’s portfolio.

AT Nextdoor version, the transaction will value the company at a “pro forma equity [valuation] of approximately $ 4.3 billion. That’s a great prize for the company which was recently valued at $ 2.17 billion in a late-2019 $ 170 million Series H series, per PitchBook data. These funds were invested at a fixed pre-monetary valuation of $ 2.0 billion.

So what will public investors have the chance to buy at the new higher price? To answer it, we will have to turn to the company SPAC Investor Deck.

Our general observations are that while Nextdoor’s SPAC deck gets into regular trouble, it does offer a lucid look at the company’s financial performance both in historical terms and in terms of what it could accomplish at the end of the day. to come up. Our usual PSPC card mockery usually doesn’t apply. Let’s get started.

Nextdoor’s SPAC field

We’ll walk through the game in its original slide order to better understand the company’s case for its value today, as well as its future value.

The company starts off with a note that it has 27 million weekly active users (neighbors, in its own language) and claims users in about one in three U.S. households. The argument, then, is that Nextdoor has climb.

A few slides later, Nextdoor details its mission: “To create a smoother world where everyone has a neighborhood they can count on. »While accounts like @BestOfNextdoor could make that mission statement as cohesive as ExxonMobil in saying that its primary goal was, say, reducing atmospheric carbon, we have to take that seriously. The company wants to bring people together. He can’t control what they do from there, as we have all seen. But the fact that the rude people on Nextdoor are a meme stems from the same scale that the company was bragging about.

Nextdoor’s retention figures highlight the number of active users. Here’s how he describes this metric:

These are monthly active users, mind you, not weekly active users, the number the company cited at the top. So the metrics are looser here. And the company counts users as active if they “started a session or opened a content email in the past 30 days.” How conservative is this metric? We let you decide.

The company’s argument for its value continues in the next slide, with Nextdoor noting that users become more active as more people use the service in a neighborhood. It seems obvious, although it is nice, we suppose, to see the company codifying our expectations in the data.

Nextdoor goes on to argue that its user base is separate from that of other social networks and that its users are about as active as those on Twitter, although less active than on major US social networks (Facebook, Snap, Instagram ).

Why go through the exercise of sorting Nextdoor into a social media cabal? Well, here’s why: