Builders FirstSource Announces Transfer to New York Stock Exchange | New





DALLAS, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Builders FirstSource, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLDR) (Builders FirstSource or the Company), today announced that it will transfer the listing of its common shares from the Nasdaq Stock Market to New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). Builders FirstSource expects to begin trading as a NYSE-listed company when market opens on July 19, 2021. The company’s common shares will continue to trade under the symbol “BLDR” after the transfer. With the merger of Builders FirstSource and BMC creating the premier national provider of construction materials and services, we felt it was important for our company to be listed on the NYSE, which is our industry’s preferred exchange, said Dave Flitman, President and CEO of Builders FirstSource. The NYSE has a long and established history of listing some of the world’s most respected brands, and as we continue to grow our business, we are delighted to be affiliated with this flagship institution. We are delighted to welcome America’s largest supplier of construction products, Builders FirstSource, as it transfers its listing to NYSE, said John Tuttle, vice president and chief commercial officer of the NYSE group. About Builders FirstSource Based in Dallas, TX, Builders FirstSource is the largest U.S. provider of construction products, precast components and value-added services for the professional construction, repair and maintenance market segment. new residential renovations. We provide customers with an integrated residential construction solution, offering the manufacture, supply, delivery and installation of a full line of structural and related construction products. We operate in 40 states with approximately 550 locations and serve clients in 48 of the top 50 metropolitan statistical areas, providing geographic diversity and balanced exposure to the end market. We serve our customers from strategically located distribution and manufacturing facilities (some of which are co-located) that produce value-added products such as roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, vinyl windows , custom joinery and pre-assembled doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes lumber and sheet lumber products, millwork, windows, interior and exterior doors and other construction products. For more information on Builders FirstSource, visit the company’s website at www.bldr.com. Forward-looking statements Statements contained in this press release and the appendices that are not purely historical facts or that necessarily depend on future events, including statements about expected market share gains, expected financial performance or other statements about expectations, beliefs, expectations, hopes, synergies, intentions or strategies for the future, may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. In addition, oral statements made by our directors, officers and employees to the investment and analyst communities, members of the media and others, depending on their nature, may also constitute forward-looking statements. As with the forward-looking statements included in this press release, these forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and actual results may differ materially due to many factors. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to Builders FirstSource, Inc. as of the date of submission of this release. Builders FirstSource, Inc. assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Any forward-looking statement involves risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or results described in the forward-looking statements, including risks or uncertainties relating to the recent 2019 novel coronavirus disease. (also known as COVID-19) pandemic, the company’s merger with BMC, the company’s growth strategies, including gaining market share, or the company’s revenues and operating results heavily dependent, among other things, on the residential construction industry, timber prices and the economy. Builders FirstSource, Inc. may not be successful in dealing with these and other risks. Further information regarding factors that could affect our financial and other results can be found in the risk factors section of the most recent annual report of Builders FirstSource, Inc. on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) and in other reports filed by the Company with the SEC. Accordingly, all forward-looking statements contained in this press release are qualified by the factors, risks and uncertainties contained therein. Investor Contact Michael Neese SVP, Investor Relations Builders FirstSource, Inc. (214) 765-3804 ICR Media Contact for FirstSource Builders [email protected]

Copyright 2021 GlobeNewswire, Inc.

