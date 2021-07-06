Reason people sign up for a credit card: JD Power study

The Selects editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles that we believe our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on product links from our affiliate partners.

As the pandemic reversed Consumers’ spending habits, with people more reluctant to shop in person or to dine out, did not significantly change the use of credit cards. According to a new 2021 JD Power study Looking at the experiences of Americans who have applied for or are considering applying for credit cards in the past year, people were as likely to take out travel credit cards in 2020 as they were in the past. past. Study results showed that travel credit card acquisition and satisfaction remained stable, said John Cabell, director of banking and payment intelligence at JD Power. He notes that credit card issuers have responded to changes in consumer spending behavior by adapting and modifying their rewards programs. “It will be interesting to see, as consumer behavior continues to evolve, how these programs continue to adapt and if [credit card] issuers will continue to offer as much flexibility as they have in recent months with different types of rewards programs. Cabell said. “There is definitely competition right now with promotional offers and bonus offers. “ The study found that people were more likely to sign up for a new card in order to get a better rewards program, receive a signup bonus, and / or receive better credit card terms. There’s no shortage of welcome bonus offers right now, with cards like Chase Liberty Flex, Chase Sapphire Preferred Card and the Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards credit card all giving new cardholders a good reason to sign up. Below, Select details some of the best bonuses that you won’t want to miss.

The Chase Freedom Flex

the Chase Liberty Flex offers new cardholders a bonus of $ 200 if you spend $ 500 within three months of opening the account. With this card, there is no annual fee and you can earn 5% cash back on up to $ 1,500 in purchases each quarter in rotating categories (activation is required to learn more on the Chase 5% Cash Back Calendar). the Freedom flex also recently implemented a grocery store benefit that offers new cardholders 5% cash back on up to $ 12,000 in grocery purchases in the first year. That means you could earn $ 800 in cash from the grocery store perk and welcome bonus for the first year alone.

Chase Liberty Flex Awards Earn 5% cash back on grocery store purchases (excluding Target or Walmart purchases) up to $ 12,000 spent in the first year, 5% cash back up to $ 1,500 on combined purchases in bonus categories every quarter you activate (then 1%), 5% off travel booked through Chase Ultimate Rewards, 3% off meals and drugstores, 1% off all other purchases

Welcome bonus $ 200 cash back after spending $ 500 on purchases in the first three months after opening the account

Annual subscription

Intro APR 0% for the first 15 months on purchases

Regular APR 14.99% to 23.74% variable

Balance transfer fees Either $ 5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fees

Credit needed

The Chase Sapphire Favorite Card

the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card has offered generous welcome bonuses in the past, but none are as big as the 100,000 point bonus they rolled out in June. New cardholders can earn 100,000 points after spending $ 4,000 on qualifying purchases within the first three months of opening the account. The bonus is worth $ 1,000 if redeemed for cash back, but if you use the Pay Yourself Back tool or book travel through the Chase Ultimate Rewards portal, redemptions are worth 25% more. The Pay Yourself Back tool allows cardholders to use their points as statement credit for grocery, restaurant and home improvement purchases. the Favorite sapphire also gives cardholders 2X points on meals and travel and 1X on all other purchases.

This card has an annual fee of $ 95, but the welcome bonus covers several times the cost of the annual fee. There are no overseas transaction fees, making it a great option for international travelers.

Chase Sapphire Preferred Card Awards 5X points on Lyft trips through March 2022, 2X points on travel and meals worldwide, 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 100,000 bonus points after spending $ 4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months after opening the account

Annual subscription

Intro APR

Regular APR 15.99% to 22.99% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fees Either $ 5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fees

Credit needed

The Capital One SavourOne Cash Rewards credit card

Capital One SavourOne Cash Rewards credit card Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards credit card information was independently collected by Select and was not reviewed or provided by the card issuer prior to posting. Awards 3% cash back on meals and entertainment, 3% on qualifying streaming services, 3% at grocery stores and 1% on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn a one-time $ 200 cash bonus after spending $ 500 on purchases within 3 months of opening the account

Annual subscription

Intro APR 0% introductory APR for the first 15 months of opening your account

Regular APR 15.49% to 25.49% variable

Balance transfer fees 3% for APR promotional offers; none for balances transferred to the regular APR

Foreign transaction fees

Credit needed

At the end of the line

Whether you are looking for a credit card to get a big bonus or reap more rewards or cash back on your purchases, there are tons of different cards that offer you both. It’s important to remember that you need to avoid overspending to get a credit card welcome bonus because you’ll be paying more in interest charges. if you have a balance that you will catch up in points or in cash back.

