GLOBAL MARKETS – Stocks, bond yields and oil fall as risk appetite wanes





* Stocks fall after initial gains as risks skyrocket * Oil prices fall as profit taking dampens OPEC + push * US Treasury yields fall; Have yields ever peaked? (Updates with US Markets Midday Markets, Commentary) NEW YORK, July 6 (Reuters) – Global stock prices fell sharply on Tuesday – after some indexes briefly hit new highs – as falling bond yields, falling crude prices, the latest technological crackdown on the China and expectations of a hawkish Fed report on Wednesday waved red flags at investors. With risks creeping in, it looks like the winning streak has stopped, said Edward Moya, senior market analyst for the Americas at OANDA. At around 6:40 p.m. GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 252.69 points, or 0.73%, to 34,533.66. The broad S&P 500 index lost 16.98 points, or 0.39%, to 4,335.36. The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite fell 1.87 points, or 0.01%, to 14,637.46. Bond yields also fell as fears of a global economic recovery eased. The yield on 10-year US Treasuries fell 6.5 basis points to 1.367%. A month ago, rates were widely expected to rise in the second half of the year, reaching perhaps 2% by year-end. Now the consensus thinks yields may have peaked for the year. Oil pulled out of its recent rally on Tuesday after OPEC + producers called off a meeting amid clashes over plans to increase supply to meet growing global demand. The peak in crude was largely based on postures, as suppliers will always increase production, Moya said. The demand is just too high, he added. Investors will watch the US Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes, due Wednesday. The market expects them to confirm a hawkish – or anti-inflationary – tilt, and a benign reading could trigger a rally. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known as OPEC +, dropped talks on Monday after the United Arab Emirates rejected an eight-month extension of production restrictions. Some OPEC + sources said a new meeting would take place in the coming days and lead to a boost in August. Crude prices had previously reached $ 77.66 – the highest level since October 2018 – and U.S. crude hit its highest since late 2014 at $ 76.90 per barrel. Oil has increased by around 50% this year and more than 385% since the collapse caused by COVID last year. TECHNICAL PROBLEMS Shares of Chinese rideshare company Didi Global Inc fell more than 20% after Chinese regulators ordered the company’s app to be withdrawn days after it was listed on the New York Stock Exchange for $ 4.4 billion. of dollars. Other Chinese e-commerce companies listed in the United States, including Alibaba Group, Baidu Inc and JD.com, fell 3.5% to 4.6%. Hong Kong marked its sixth day of losses, and China’s CSI300 fell to its lowest level in nearly two months, after China’s Cyberspace Administration ordered an investigation into Didi. China will step up supervision of overseas listed Chinese companies and improve the regulation of cross-border data flow and security, Xinhua said citing the cabinet. Additional reporting by Marc Jones in London, Scott Murdoch in Singapore; Editing by Alison Williams, John Stonestreet, Alexander Smith and Cynthia Osterman

