TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics





Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montreal Stock Exchange TORONTO, July 6, 2021 / CNW / – TMX Group Limited announced today June 2021 trading statistics for its markets Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, Alpha TSX Exchange and Montreal Exchange. All TMX equity markets * June 2021 May 2021 june 2020 Volume 14 728 996 140 15 192 641 674 17 529 266 123 Value $ 245,667,670,923 $ 228,103,038,801 $ 229,085,207,892 Transactions 28,095,571 27 710 409 30 742 390 Daily averages Volume 669.5 million 759.6 million 796.8 million Value $ 11,166.7 million $ 11,405.2 million $ 10,413.0 million Transactions 1,277,071 1 385 520 1,397,381 Statistics since the beginning of the year 2021 2020 % Switch Volume 113 604 336 023 96 842 938 444 +17.3 Value $ 1,479,087 45,686 $ 1,345,999,999,785,554 +9.9 Transactions 185 868 621 197 374 644 -5.8 Daily averages Volume 908.8 million 768.6 million +18.2 Value $ 11,832.7 million $ 10,682.5 million +10.8 Transactions 1,486,949 1,566,465 -5.1 Toronto Stock Exchange June 2021 May 2021 june 2020 Volume 8.507.070.106 8 535 291 890 11 383 756 205 Value $ 220,588,313,705 $ 203,950,853,880 $ 208,785,719,740 Transactions 23 269 137 22,794,797 26 741 333 S & P / TSX Composite Index Close ^ 20 165.58 19,730.99 15,515.22 Daily averages Volume 386.7 million 426.8 million 517.4 million Value $ 10,026.7 million $ 10,197.5 million $ 9,490.3 million Transactions 1,057,688 1,139,740 1,215,515 Statistics since the beginning of the year 2021 2020 % Switch Volume 58 256 241 690 65 220 672 083 -10.7 Value $ 1,312,682,375,137 $ 1,217,622,133,935 +7.8 Transactions 151 164 221 173 183 936 -12.7 Daily averages Volume 466.0 million 517.6 million -10.0 Value $ 10,501.5 million $ 9,663.7 million +8.7 Transactions 1 209 314 1,374,476 -12.0 TSX Venture Exchange * June 2021 May 2021 june 2020 Volume 4,455,865,035 4 899 225 877 4,449,927,469 Value $ 3,152,915,428 $ 3,504,562,847 $ 1,740,469,357 Transactions 1,835,683 2,072,364 898,516 S & P / TSX Composite Venture Index Close ^ 960.69 968.63 620.13 Daily averages Volume 202.5 million 245.0 million 202.3 million Value $ 143.3 million $ 175.2 million $ 79.1 million Transactions 83,440 103,618 40,842 Statistics since the beginning of the year The story continues 2021 2020 % Switch Volume 42 096 685 535 22 353 418 056 +88.3 Value $ 28,709,162,453 $ 7,459,505,290 +284.9 Transactions 16,241,297 4,099,797 +296.1 Daily averages Volume 336.8 million 177.4 million +89.8 Value $ 229.7 million $ 59.2 million +287.9 Transactions 129,930 32,538 +299.3 Alpha TSX Exchange June 2021 May 2021 june 2020 Volume 1,766,060,999 1 758 123 907 1,695,582,449 Value $ 21,926,441,790 $ 20,647,622,074 $ 18,559,018,795 Transactions 2 990 751 2 843 248 3,102,541 Daily averages Volume 80.3 million 87.9 million 77.1 million Value $ 996.7 million $ 1,032.4 million $ 843.6 million Transactions 135,943 142 162 141,025 Statistics since the beginning of the year 2021 2020 % Switch Volume 13 251 408 798 9 268 848 305 +43.0 Value $ 137,695,916,096 $ 120,918,146,329 +13.9 Transactions 18 463 103 20 090 911 -8.1 Daily averages Volume 106.0 million 73.6 million +44.1 Value $ 1,101.6 million $ 959.7 million +14.8 Transactions 147,705 159,452 -7.4 Montreal Stock Exchange June 2021 May 2021 june 2020 Volume of derivatives (contracts) 13,053,388 12,842,349 10 585 226 Open interest (contracts) 10 037 006 9,679,818 8,171,302 Statistics since the beginning of the year 2021 2020 % Switch Volume (Contracts) 74 148 813 66 258 003 +11.9 Open interest (contracts) 13,053,388 10 585 226 +23.3 * Includes NEX All the numbers are like June 30th, 2021. As some trades are not settled on trade date, figures may be subject to change until all June trades are finalized. Data for the previous month has been updated to reflect known trade corrections. TMX Group does not guarantee the completeness or accuracy of this information. The information in this press release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely on the information in this press release for any commercial, commercial or financial purposes. By using this press release, you expressly agree that TMX Group assumes no responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this press release. ^ The S & P / TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (“SPDJI”) and TSX Inc. (“TSX”). Standard & Poor’s and S&P are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“S&P”); Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”); and TSX is a registered trademark of TSX. SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any index based products and neither party makes any representation as to the advisability of investing in such products and assumes no responsibility for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data relating thereto. About TMX Group (TSX: X) TMX Group operates global markets and creates digital communities and analytical solutions that facilitate the financing, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. The main activities of TMX Group include Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , Alpha TSX Exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montreal Stock Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , and Trayport which provide quote markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, custodian services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montreal, Calgary, Vancouver and new York), as well as in the main international markets, in particular London and Singapore. To learn more about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com . Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @GroupeTMX .

