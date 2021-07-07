Business
Chinese crackdown on tech, overseas-listed stocks leads to sale of Didi, others
HONG KONG / NEW YORK (Reuters) – Shares of Didi Global Inc fell as much as 25% at the start of US trading on Tuesday in the first session since Chinese regulators ordered the app to be withdrawn of the company days after its $ 4.4 billion listing on the New York Stock Exchange.
The carpool giants ‘app was removed from mobile app stores in China on Sunday by the Chinese Cyberspace Administration (CAC), in order to investigate its findings that the company illegally collected users’ personal data.
On Monday, the ACC on Monday announced cybersecurity investigations into other China-based companies whose shares of parent companies listed in the United States also declined.
Kanzhun Ltd and Full Truck Alliance lost 17.4% and 14.3% respectively.
Extending its actions beyond the tech sector, Beijing also said it will strengthen oversight of Chinese companies listed overseas to crack down on illegal activities and punish fraudulent issuance of securities.
U.S.-listed shares in Chinese hip-hop event promoter Pop Culture Group plunged 32%.
The US market was closed on the Monday following the July 4th public holiday.
Didi Global shares were last trading around $ 12.24 – 25.5% below their first price of $ 16.65 on June 30.
Didi said on Monday that the app ban would hurt its revenue in China, even if it remains available to existing users. He also told Reuters he was unaware of the investigation before the IPO.
But the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing sources, that the company had been warned by regulators to delay the initial public offering (IPO) and to review the security of its network.
CONSEQUENCES
With some news sources saying that Didi knew months in advance that a crackdown was coming, some people will also begin to have doubts about the governance of the company, said Sumeet Singh, Aequitas research director who publishes on Smartkarma. If the crackdown was indeed planned months in advance, that would imply that it will not go away soon.
Didi’s shares were sold for $ 14 each in the IPO, which was the highest listing of a Chinese company in the United States since Alibaba raised $ 25 billion in 2014. The company had was valued up to $ 75 billion on Friday.
Some investors may have been reassured that the continued listing was under the blessing of the authorities, when we now know it clearly was not, said Dave Wang, portfolio manager at Singapores Nuvest. Capital. Nuvest did not participate in the IPO of Didis.
Market watchers said the news could have other ramifications.
Matthew Keator, managing partner of Keator Group, a wealth management firm in Lenox, Mass., Said: In light of some of the latest news, investors need to look not just at the valuations of the company for opportunities global, but also the back of their mind that policies might go into effect and how that will affect businesses here in (US).
Peter Cardillo, chief markets economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York City, sees perhaps broader diplomatic implications.
His backdoor to get revenge on the United States without necessarily mentioning the United States, Cardillo said. This crackdown further opens the door to potential economic conflict.
Usually these things subside pretty quickly, but this announcement could have a lingering negative effect.
Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong, Thyagaraju Adinarayan in London and Tom Westbrook in Singapore; Additional reporting by Divya Chowdhury in Mumbai and Caroline Valetkevitch and Stephen Culp in New York; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee, Jason Neely and Kevin Liffey
