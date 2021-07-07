Business
New 2022 Ineos Grenadier 4×4 interior revealed with emphasis on practicality
Ineos Automotive has unveiled the interior design and initial specifications of the Grenadier off-roader, the utility vehicle focusing on a rugged approach that combines functionality and durability with the latest technology and plenty of comfort, the company claims.
Almost every element of the Grenadier was crafted from a clean sheet of paper, including the cabin. Cars focusing on ease of use in the most extreme conditions (for example, when wearing gloves) – both as a utility and off-road lifestyle vehicle – the Grenadiers cabin features large buttons and controls inspired by maritime configurations. and heavy machinery, according to Toby Ecuyer, design manager at Ineos Automotive.
The idea behind this approach is to improve the ease of use and the logic of the layout; With that in mind, each switch is labeled with writing rather than an icon, so it’s obvious what function it is working on.
A number of trim levels will be available, including commercial two- and five-seat variants; the first can swallow a Euro pallet in its loading dock. All models will feature the same center stack of rocker switches and an upper row of rocker switches on the headliner. This will house functions such as electronic front and rear differential locks, while the center differential lock is operated manually via a lever on the center console next to the original BMW gear selector.
Additional panels in the roof are available to control electronic extras such as skylights or a winch; Pre-wiring for these panels and accessories comes standard, while the Grenadier will also offer an optional 2,000-watt AC converter to operate various accessories, such as power tools.
In addition to the previously confirmed BMW turbodiesel and petrol turbocharged powertrains, Ineos Automotive got hold of the German brand’s infotainment system, with the 12.3-inch touchscreen (also controlled via a rotary dial on the transmission tunnel) uses the BMW operating system. However, the graphics of the Grenadiers are tailor-made.
Navigation will be done via Apple CarPlay or Android Auto connectivity – a move according to Ineos will help improve usability, integrate with owners’ devices and stop technological dating. There is also an off-road orientation feature given the intended use and capacity of the Grenadiers.
Cabin materials are resilient with an element of luxury – touches such as a saddle leather option for the steering wheel add a tactile feel but will also age with the car, giving it a patina according to Ecuyer.
Spill-resistant fabric upholstery is standard for original Recaro seats, which are treated to repel spills and stains, while leather will be an option more focused on lifestyle buyers.
Isofix points will also be installed, while storage inside has been maximized, with smart use of space to store anything, phones, wallets and keys. Items needed for lifestyle activities can also be stored in areas such as the tailgate-mounted spare wheel hub locker, a lockable center console and a sliding dry storage area under the rear seats.
Rubberized flooring with drain plugs will also be standard, while buyers will be able to specify a carpet as an extra. The first reinforces the utility of the Grenadiers, allowing the floors of cars to be watered. All switchgear inside the cab are also splash proof.
It’s all part of the promise from relatively young automakers that the Grenadier – and everything in it – will stand the test of time, aided by Ineos by removing complexity from the car. There are about half the number of ECUs inside the Grenadier next to a comparable vehicle, which means there are fewer issues to deal with if something goes wrong.
The fledgling brand has yet to figure out exactly what the Grenadier trim structure will look like, but Ineos says a range of packs and other options will be on offer, giving buyers the flexibility to tailor their car’s specifications.
Sure, that will increase the price, but indications suggest the Grenadier is still on track to start from around 45,000 (VAT included) for the entry-level two-seat commercial model with deliveries to. from July 2022.
The Grenadier was designed by Toby Ecuyer, who started his career as an architect and recently embarked on the design of super yachts. It shares the same square proportions as the old Defender, with similar angular doors and windows. It also shares the Land Rover slatted grille, flat hood, round headlights and right windshield, and under the front bumper there is a thick guard.
Some elements of the Mercedes G-Class are also mixed with the Grenadier design, which is not surprising given Ineoss’ partnership with Austrian engineering company Magna Steyr. The company has been managing the production of G-Wagen since 2018 and will also help Ineos to replenish the Grenadier.
Dirk Heilmann is the head of the company. He has been an Ineos employee for the past two decades but, like the company’s chief design officer, Toby Ecuyer, he has no previous experience in the automotive industry other than being an avowed petroleum enthusiast. So, is this a problem or a benefit for someone running a new auto business?
Heilmann told us: A bit of both, really. We have a very talented group of automotive designers and engineers who worked very closely with which is extremely beneficial and helpful. But also, I think, being from a different industry and thinking about things in a slightly different way, I think that has also helped a lot.
Ineos bought two BMW engines to power the Grenadier. Both are 3.0-liter six-cylinder turbo units. There is a diesel with 246 hp and 550 Nm of torque, and a powerful petrol engine with 281 hp and 450 Nm. The permanent four-wheel drive with adjustable low range and a central locking differential are of Ineos own design, but the power is transferred via an eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox.
