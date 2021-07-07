Why you can’t ignore these 5 Nasdaq stocks





Investors were in a gloomy mood to start the shortened holiday week. the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^ IXIC) had fallen about half a percent on Tuesday afternoon at 1 p.m. EDT, and other major market benchmarks were falling even further. One thing investors may not realize is that although the Nasdaq is a US exchange, it is home to a lot of shares of foreign companies. Today, market participants have started to worry again about Chinese stocks listed on US stock markets, especially in light of the steps the Chinese authorities are taking to maintain their control over the Chinese economy and its role in the world. What China is doing The Chinese government has said it will tighten the guidelines under which its domestic companies can trade shares on foreign stock exchanges. In particular, investors can expect regulators to take a closer look at Chinese companies seeking to IPOs on exchanges outside of China. This will particularly affect the Internet industry, as it is an area in which the Chinese government has the greatest interest in maintaining control. As Chinese internet companies grow, the government does not want to run the risk of them becoming so big that they start defying the decrees of central authorities. Why it’s important to U.S. investors Many people who invest in the United States generally avoid foreign stocks. They are more comfortable with companies they know best, and they value the investor protection offered by the Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulators. So it may come as a shock to learn that some major indices have a lot of international influence. The Nasdaq-100 index in particular has a huge foreign contingent, largely because it is made up only of the largest non-financial companies whose shares are listed on the Nasdaq. Their national headquarters does not play into the equation at all. In particular, the Nasdaq-100 includes the following five Chinese stocks: JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) , the online sales company, which was down more than 5% on Tuesday afternoon.

, whose stock is now losing nearly 4% despite the video game manufacturer’s usual resistance to downward pressure. Trip.com (NASDAQ: TCOM) , an online travel service provider, down 3% Tuesday afternoon. Now, it is important not to overestimate the importance of China on the Nasdaq-100. Add these five components together, and their total weight in the index is just over 1.5%. Chinese stocks will therefore not make or break the Nasdaq on their own. However, China Is play an increasingly important role in the growth of the world economy. For many years, China’s GDP growth far exceeded what investors saw in other major economies. Anything that threatens to restrict investor access to the companies that have been responsible for so much of this growth could be damaging. Keep an eye on China China is a huge market for just about every major corporation in the United States, and the actions the nation takes with its own domestic companies have ramifications for how it deals with its foreign competitors. With the situation in China constantly changing, investors simply cannot afford to ignore what is happening beyond America’s borders. Only by keeping up to date with the latest Chinese developments can you take timely action to protect your wallet when needed.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Challenging an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

