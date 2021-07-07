Nvidia launches $ 100million supercomputer for health research in UK

Where is your business on the AI ​​adoption curve? Take our AI survey discover.

Nvidia launches the $ 100 million Cambridge-1, the UK’s most powerful supercomputer, and makes it available to outside researchers in the UK healthcare industry.

The machine will be used for AI research in healthcare and it is one of the fastest supercomputers in the world. Nvidia will make it available to accelerate research in digital biology, genomics and quantum computing.

Nvidia is working with AstraZeneca, maker of one of the COVID-19 vaccines, to accelerate drug discovery and create a transformer-based generative AI model for chemical structures. Transformer-based neural network architectures, which have only been available for several years, allow researchers to mine massive data sets using self-supervised training methods, thus avoiding the need for of examples manually labeled during pre-training.

Kimberly Powell, vice president of healthcare at Nvidia, said AstraZeneca, GSK, Guys and St Thomas NHS Foundation Trust, Kings College London and Oxford Nanopore Technologies (ONT) are using the supercomputer to develop a deeper understanding of diseases brain diseases such as dementia, use AI to design new drugs and improve the accuracy of testing for disease-causing variations in human genomes.

It is an Nvidia industrial supercomputer owned and operated by Nvidia, and the first to be open to the public, Powell said. We believe there is a huge opportunity in healthcare as all the stars have aligned. We’ve been working on simulations for 15 years and AI is advancing rapidly. We know how to build these computers and use them to their maximum capacity better than anyone in the world. And some of the best researchers in the world are working in the health field.

I asked Powell if Nvidia was doing this in hopes of convincing European Union regulators that they should approve Nvidia’s acquisition of Cambridge, England-based Arm for $ 40 billion. But she said the supercomputer project had nothing to do with it and had been in the works for a long time.

At No.41 on the Top 500 Supercomputers list, the Cambridge-1 uses an Nvidia DGX SuperPod supercomputer cluster. Nvidia is hoping this could have a global impact on healthcare around the world and contribute to ongoing efforts to fight COVID-19. On top of that, a report from Frontier Economics, an economics consultancy, estimated Cambridge-1 will have an economic value of 600 million ($ 831 million) over the next 10 years.

If successful, the Cambridge-1 could also be a model for other industries or supercomputers in other regions. It’s like a benchmark design or a showroom where Nvidia can show off the best of its technology and get more people embracing it, Powell said.

Powell said that Nvidias CUDA designs and graphics processing unit technology have allowed Moores ‘Law to advance a million times over the past decade, rather than a thousand times if Moores’ Law were left to it- even with the normal development of fleas. AI models have also grown at an exponential rate with the success of network architectures and the ability to form large language models.

Over the past 15 years, we have literally multiplied the advancements in modeling computational biology by 10 million, said Powell. So this rate of progress is what was called the super exponential. And it gives an idea of ​​why this is applicable in the field of biology and health. And so being able to have that level of computation to work with leaders in the healthcare industry is what the supercomputer is.

AI data to understand dementia

Image Credit: Nvidia

Kings College London and Guys and St Thomas NHS Foundation Trust use Cambridge-1 to generate databases of synthetic images based on tens of thousands of brain MRI scans, of different ages and diseases. The goal is to use AI to better understand diseases like dementia, cancer and multiple sclerosis, allowing for earlier diagnosis and treatment.

Early detection is imperative because existing drugs are often not able to treat these diseases given the severity of the neurological impact. This research will leverage the UK’s global healthcare resources through close collaboration with the National Health Service and UK Biobank, one of the richest biomedical databases in the world. Kings College London intends to share this dataset with the larger research and startup community.

Ian Abbs, CEO of Guys and St Thomas NHS Foundation Trust, said in a statement that AI in healthcare will speed up diagnosis for patients, improve services such as breast cancer screening and support how doctors assess the risks to patients.

It’s our investment to work with the world’s leading healthcare institutions on large-scale IT issues, Powell said. Nvidia Cambridge-1 is an industrial supercomputer, and it will be dedicated to AI and healthcare. What’s really cool is that it’s built from the Nvidia DGX SuperPod architecture.

It has 80 80GB DGX processors with eight amp A100 tensor core GPUs with a total of 640 GPUs.

What’s great about it is that the DGX SuperPod architecture allows you to build data centers in a matter of weeks, Powell said. The SuperPod architecture is a turnkey AI data center. We’ve already figured out the tools for managing storage, networking, and compute cooling because we have a digital twin of that called Seline, which is Nvidia’s industrial supercomputer.

Most supercomputers take months or years to build. Nvidia wants to democratize AI for industry research and development, Powell said.

Were doing just that in health care. It’s not only a turnkey AI data center, but also a data center as a product, Powell said. The other really great feature to know about this is that it’s cloud native. And what that means is that all the app development that Nvidia or our ecosystem does means that this system is going to improve over time. We can redeploy the full stack to these systems. So it will improve over time.

Real-time evolutionary genomics

Image Credit: Nvidia

ONT’s long-read sequencing technology is used in more than 100 countries to obtain genomic information in a wide range of research areas, from human and plant health to environmental monitoring and resistance to antimicrobials.

ONT is deploying Nvidia technology in a variety of genomic sequencing platforms with the goal of creating AI tools to improve not only the speed but the accuracy of genomic analysis. With access to Cambridge-1, researchers will be able to analyze DNA samples in hours rather than days. This will help scientists gain more information than ever before, Rosemary Sinclair Dokos, vice president of products at ONT, said in a statement.

The MegaMolBART drug discovery model developed by Nvidia and AstraZeneca is expected to be used in reaction prediction, molecular optimization and de novo molecular generation and will optimize the drug development process. It is based on the AstraZenecas MolBART transformer model and is being trained on the ZINC chemical compound database using the Nvidias Megatron framework to enable large-scale training on supercomputing infrastructure. This model will be open source, available to researchers and developers in the Nvidia NGC Software Catalog.

Additionally, GSK is working with Nvidia to harness its vast data sources for drug and vaccine discovery. GSK will use Cambridge-1 to help discover new therapies faster by combining genetic and clinical data for the next generation of drug discovery.

The Cambridge-1 has 80 Nvidia DGX A100 systems integrating Nvidia A100 GPUs, Nvidia BlueField-2 data processing units (DPUs) and Nvidia HDR InfiniBand networking. The Cambridge-1 is an Nvidia DGX SuperPod that delivers over 400 AI performance petaflops and 8 Linpack performance petaflops. The system is located in a facility operated by Nvidia’s partner, Kao Data, and it will use renewable energy.

Cambridge-1 is the first supercomputer that Nvidia dedicated to advancing industry research in the UK. The company also intends to build an AI center of excellence in Cambridge with a new Arm-based supercomputer, which will support more industries across the country.

By improving the start of the whole process, we would definitely improve our chances of success and drug discovery in the future, Powell said.