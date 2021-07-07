Vanderhall Brawley is the electric UTV we’ve been waiting for





I’m always on the hunt for the next cool off-road bike, and Vanderhall piqued my curiosity with the all-electric Brawley. This electron-powered, enclosed side-by-side has a range of up to 200 miles with four electric motors producing 404 horsepower and 480 pound-feet of torque. It will be the first high-performance electric UTV when it goes live as a 2022 model. Vanderhall, famous for its fuck up three-wheeled vehicles, teased a four-wheeled thug called the Navarro last november. The Brawley appears to be the next iteration of this concept, but with a name change. Visually, the Brawley seems to have taken a lot of inspiration from the Jeep wrangler at the front with its slotted grille and round headlights protruding from the rear. However, with 22 inches of travel, 35-inch tires, and internal bypass shocks, it’ll likely be able to handle whoops at a much faster rate. Four-wheel steering is also included, which seems a bit of a stretch with such a short wheelbase – but hey, if you want to light up a dime, this is the machine for you. The energy for those 200 miles is stored in a 40 kWh or 60 kWh battery running on a 300 volt architecture. This will not allow super-fast charging like in the 800 volts Porsche Taycan and Hyundai Ioniq 5,but DC fast charge is available to give you 80% charge in less than an hour. Vanderhall

Additionally, the company did not say whether it was 200 miles of sidewalk or miles of dirt. In my experience, a 60kWh battery paired with a light vehicle will only last a long time on the sidewalk. I would expect the dune-bashing, as the company’s promotional video shows, to give a range closer to 50 or 60 miles on a charge. That soft sand offers a lot of resistance, all of you. The Brawley has a removable roof section and is also equipped with optional heating and air conditioning, a stereo system and heated seats. There is room for four adults in the two-door Brawley. One thing I don’t see on the Brawley is a spare tire, which is a bit of a concern. Hopefully Vanderhall adds a mount to the rear before launch. I certainly won’t go off-road without a spare, and neither can you. Vanderhall hasn’t released pricing or availability, but you can pre-order your Brawley starting July 15 on the company’s website. Vanderhall Brawley electric off-roader is part Jeep, part UTV

