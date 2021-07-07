FTC staff said to withdraw from public appearances





In a follow-up message two days later, Howard said any staff who were to attend public events would have to cancel those appearances. I want to make it clear that for all situations where staff are currently scheduled to host a public event and therefore need to contact the event organizers to withdraw their attendance, the message they need to convey is that they are sorry not to. no longer able to participate due to urgent issues. at the FTC, she wrote. An FTC spokesperson confirmed that the agency has canceled all public appearances by staff for now. “The FTC is severely underfunded and in the midst of a massive surge in merger requests. It’s a time when all stakeholders are on the bridge, Howard said in a statement to POLITICO. “consumer education to ensure staff time is used for maximum benefit and productivity. The American public needs this agency to solve problems, not to speak on panels.” The FTC, which enforces antitrust and consumer protection laws, has about 1,100 employees, fewer employees than the agency had at the start of the Reagan administration. Only around 40 of the agency’s lawyers deal with privacy and data security issues, the agency’s former chairman told Congress in 2019, unlike the UK, which has an agency of around 500 employees focused on confidentiality. As recently as December, the FTC was discussing measures to deal with a possible cash shortage, including a salary freeze and reducing the number of lawsuits filed by the agency. Since taking office three weeks ago, Khan has quickly started pushing her priorities forward, hosting the first FTC public meeting in decades last week. In his opening commentary, Khan pledged to ensure transparency in the work of the agencies and to hold regular open meetings. As a democratic institution, we have a vital responsibility to connect our work to the people we serve, she said. Establishing a regular public forum can allow us to learn from the honest consumers, workers and business owners we have a legislative mandate to protect. The temporary moratorium on public appearances may hamper efforts to portray the agency as newly transparent. Khans pledges to provide greater transparency to the FTC has encountered some setback from the agency’s two Republican commissioners, who criticized it for not providing sufficient notice of the proposed changes or allowing comments of the public before these proposals are voted on. The moratorium on public speaking has shaken up several upcoming conferences that often feature FTC staff, such as the American Bar Associations annual consumer protection conference, which takes place every two years. A professor at Columbia Law School and an advocate for stricter antitrust enforcement, Khan was confirmed as commissioner of the FTC on June 15. Within hours, the White House appointed her president of the agency. The move surprised Capitol Hill, as the president normally announces whether a candidate is the FTC president’s choice before Senate confirmation to allow questions about the agency’s priorities. The appointment of the president does not require confirmation from the Senate; following the inauguration of President Joe Bidens on January 20, he chose FTC commissioner Rebecca Kelly Slaughter as interim president.

