Vax Express commuter train brings gunshots to Worcester, Lowell and Fitchburg – CBS Boston





BOSTON (CBS) – The “Vax Express” begins its second tour through Massachusetts on Wednesday, in hopes of getting more people vaccinated against COVID-19. The rolling vaccination clinic aboard a commuter train will offer both the Pfizer vaccine and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. READ MORE: Police search for suspect after woman shot and killed in Malden’s house Anyone 12 years of age or older is eligible for a free vaccine. The Vax Express will make the following stops along the MBTA commuter train network: July 7: Mattapan and Boston Blue Hill Ave Station. on the Fairmount line, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Gare du Sud, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. July 8: Worcester Worcester’s Union Station on the Worcester Line, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. READ MORE: NJ Man killed at Seabrook, NH Crash; Maine woman charged with drunk driving July 9: Lowell and Boston Lowell Station on the Lowell Line, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Gare du Nord, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. July 10: Laurent Lawrence Station on the Haverhill Line, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 11: Fitchburg Fitchburg station on the Fitchburg line, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. NO MORE NEWS: I-Team: Rise Of The Moors co-founder was US Marine For more information visit: www.cic-health.com/vaxexpress

