Business
Why some might see $ 5 a gallon of gasoline after OPEC talks stall
MacKenzie Sigalos of CNBC.com brings you today’s top business news headlines. On today’s show, CNBC.com’s Pippa Stevens explains what crippled the OPEC talks and what it means for your wallet. Additionally, shares of “Uber of China” Didi fell after China banned downloads of the app during an ongoing investigation.
OPEC discord could trigger a new level of volatility in the oil market
A disagreement within OPEC could trigger a more volatile period for oil, with prices surging due to lack of new supply or suddenly collapsing if member countries decide to release crude independently.
Oil prices initially hit a six-year high after news came out that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC +, ended their meeting on Monday without action and no new meeting date. . A plan proposed by OPEC, Russia and other allies to bring 400,000 barrels a day to market has been disrupted by the UAE’s objection to other aspects of the deal.
West Texas Intermediate crude futures for August traded at $ 76.98 on Tuesday before falling back to 2.4% at $ 74.53 a barrel. Many analysts had expected oil to rise amid discord among OPEC members and say prices could rise further despite the sell-off.
Didi shares her tank as traders respond to China’s crackdown
Shares of ride-sharing giant Didi Chuxing closed more than 19% on Tuesday, less than a week after the Chinese app was listed on the New York Stock Exchange.
The company’s stock price briefly fell to a low of $ 11.58, down 25% from $ 15.53 at the last close of the market.
The fall comes after ChinaadNew users nationwide could not download the app on Friday night while it conducts a cybersecurity review of the company.
Traders, who were unable to buy or sell the shares on Monday as markets closed, responded to the news on Tuesday. The stocks of other Chinese names listed on the US stock markets also fell, with Baidu dropping by around 4%, JD by around 3.5% and Alibaba by more than 2%.
Pentagon cancels $ 10 billion JEDI cloud contract over which Amazon and Microsoft were arguing
The Defense Department said on Tuesday it was canceling the $ 10 billion cloud contract that was the subject of a legal battle involving Amazon and Microsoft. But he also announces a new contract and solicits proposals from both cloud service providers where both will likely land an award.
The JEDI, or Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure, deal has become one of the most complicated contracts for DOD. In a press release Tuesday, the Pentagon said that “due to changing requirements, increased mastery of the cloud and industry advancements, the JEDI Cloud contract no longer meets its needs.”
Microsoft shares are down about 0.4% on the news and Amazon shares are up 3.5% after already hitting a 52-week high.
