Philippine Stock Exchange plans to become a cryptocurrency trading platform





According to a recent report, the Philippine Stock Exchange aims to be the forerunner of cryptocurrency trading in the country. Once the SEC and financial regulators give the green light, the stock market plans to launch the plan. It appears that the Philippine Stock Exchange has waited for and prepared for this approval. Related reading | Bitcoin Daily Trading Volume Plunges To 2021 Low According to what CEO Ramon Monzon and PSE President revealed to our source, the management of the stock market met two weeks ago on this idea. The discussion focused on establishing a cryptocurrency exchange in the Philippines. The two exchange executives maintained adequate investor protection guarantees and trading infrastructure to ensure a seamless experience for traders. According to them, these two factors are very critical for cryptocurrency trading. Growing interest in the Philippines requires local cryptocurrency exchange CEO Monzon told our source that Philippians are increasingly interested in cryptocurrencies. As such, it is no longer ideal to ignore the need for a local crypto exchange to meet the needs of crypto investors. That’s why they’re just waiting for guidance from the SEC on how to handle such an exchange in the country. Related reading | GBTC Unlocks Doom Spells For Bitcoin? The best expert breaks it down Monzon also revealed that the Philippine SEC has started investigating the need to approve a crypto exchange in the country. According to the CEO, the SEC has been collecting feedback from investors, the public and even banks since 2019. The agency is trying to find out their contributions on setting up a cryptocurrency exchange in the country. The cryptocurrency market is up by 1% after dropping significantly a few days ago | Source:TradingView.com The Philippines has always supported digital assets. Based on the activities of the Central Bank of the Philippines, it is evident that the country is a crypto-friendly territory. The Central Bank had already approved many crypto exchanges in the country by issuing the operating license to them. Additionally, citizens have not been left behind in the cryptocurrency frenzy that is gripping the financial market. More and more people are requesting digital payments, and up to 10% of total GDP comes from remittances. This is not surprising since the country has at least 10 million people working abroad. In addition, there are many people who want to explore cryptocurrency investments to reduce poverty in the country. The economy is struggling to stay afloat and many citizens see cryptocurrencies as an issue. Many people are now playing the “Axie Infinity” mobile games which pay the winners in cryptocurrency to earn additional income. Related reading | Bitcoin trend strength indicator suggests bull run is not over yet As for crypto trading and its underlying risks, the CEO of the Exchange believes it is best to conduct it on a guarded platform. According to him, cryptocurrencies are volatile, and that’s part of their appeal. However, the Philippine Stock Exchange is expected to take responsibility for monitoring cryptocurrency exchanges and transactions. Featured image from Pixabay, Charts from TradingView.com

